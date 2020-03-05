DURING the Feb. 21 session of the state House of Representatives, the Democrat majority voted to reprimand seven Republican members for failing to comply with a House rule adopted earlier by the majority, which compelled all House members to attend a sexual harassment workshop scheduled by the majority.

The proceedings had the stench of a Soviet-era show trial where those with views different from the Politburo would be dragged before the court, publicly shamed for their views, and given harsh sentences. Some of these Democrats have since called for the expulsion of reprimanded Republicans.

No American citizen — much less a member of the House of Representatives — may be compelled to submit to indoctrination of any sort. Compelled speech and assembly are constitutionally prohibited.

The criteria for becoming and serving as a member of the House is described in our state constitution. Representatives to the House are not employees of the state. Instead, in order to fully and faithfully serve their constituents, they’re given full constitutional autonomy. It is entirely impermissible for the majority to attempt to silence even a single dissenting member.

As addressed in Part II, Article 22, of the Constitution so reprehensibly abused by majority Democrats, House “Rules of Proceedings” only apply to processing legislation and ensuring full debate, the business “proceedings” of the House in other words.

If it were otherwise, the majority could compel members of the minority to attend classes on Marxism, gender dysphoria, and the cultural benefits of infanticide and euthanasia — subjects of great interest to the majority — and then summarily expel the members who fail to comply.

As for the House determining the qualifications of its members, that consideration applies solely to constitutional criteria articulated in Article 14.

If majority Democrats were to ever read the constitutions they swore to uphold and defend, they would know all this. Because they have not — and because they refuse to learn — they’ve revealed themselves to be no more than a cabal of thugs and closet tyrants. As such, they should ALL be removed from office this coming November.

Hon. Paul Mirski lives in Enfield Center.