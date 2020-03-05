DURING the Feb. 21 session of the state House of Representatives, the Democrat majority voted to reprimand seven Republican members for failing to comply with a House rule adopted earlier by the majority, which compelled all House members to attend a sexual harassment workshop scheduled by the majority.
The proceedings had the stench of a Soviet-era show trial where those with views different from the Politburo would be dragged before the court, publicly shamed for their views, and given harsh sentences. Some of these Democrats have since called for the expulsion of reprimanded Republicans.
No American citizen — much less a member of the House of Representatives — may be compelled to submit to indoctrination of any sort. Compelled speech and assembly are constitutionally prohibited.
The criteria for becoming and serving as a member of the House is described in our state constitution. Representatives to the House are not employees of the state. Instead, in order to fully and faithfully serve their constituents, they’re given full constitutional autonomy. It is entirely impermissible for the majority to attempt to silence even a single dissenting member.
As addressed in Part II, Article 22, of the Constitution so reprehensibly abused by majority Democrats, House “Rules of Proceedings” only apply to processing legislation and ensuring full debate, the business “proceedings” of the House in other words.
If it were otherwise, the majority could compel members of the minority to attend classes on Marxism, gender dysphoria, and the cultural benefits of infanticide and euthanasia — subjects of great interest to the majority — and then summarily expel the members who fail to comply.
As for the House determining the qualifications of its members, that consideration applies solely to constitutional criteria articulated in Article 14.
If majority Democrats were to ever read the constitutions they swore to uphold and defend, they would know all this. Because they have not — and because they refuse to learn — they’ve revealed themselves to be no more than a cabal of thugs and closet tyrants. As such, they should ALL be removed from office this coming November.
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Monday, March 02, 2020
IT WAS a heady time some sixty years ago. Change was in the air.
- By Matt Mayberry
OUR immigration system is broken, plain and simple. I know this is something that everyone, regardless of political party or ideology, can agree on. Every year, hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants unlawfully cross over our southern border. However there are those who chose to try to …
Sunday, March 01, 2020
WHEN WE talk about students who are not succeeding in our current education system, we often say that they “slipped through the cracks.” Well, what if we filled in those cracks so that students could move seamlessly from high school to college to the workforce?
Friday, February 28, 2020
THE HAPLESS Democrat Party can’t seem to get anything right. After watching repeated efforts to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency fizzle out one after the other, the Democrats couldn’t even manage to calculate the results of their own caucuses in Iowa.
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Last fall, a longtime close friend, a Maine resident, told me and others in his large circle that he planned to end his own life at a date certain under Maine’s new assisted suicide law.
FEW THINGS are as central to the character of New Hampshire’s political and government environment than town meeting and democratic school board governance. Our town meetings are among the last bastions of pure, direct democracy in our country. Passage of HB 1451, a bill pending in the New H…
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- By Kathleen Sullivan
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican primaries for our two congressional seats are proceeding down two distinctly different paths.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
- By Rep. Jason Osborne
IN 2007, a new device, e-cigarettes, hit the U.S. market and revolutionized how Americans think about smoking. E-cigarettes have emerged as an effective tobacco harm reduction product that have helped more than three million Americans quit smoking combustible cigarettes.
- Carl Perreault
MANY Granite Staters rely on constant and consistent access to their medications. For those living with multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy and other complex and chronic medical conditions, there is no one-size-fits-all treatment option; the prescription medications that work well for one pers…
Friday, February 21, 2020
IT’S OPEN season on patriotic Trump supporters, but you’d never know it from the media’s deafening silence on a rash of recent political attacks.
Thursday, February 20, 2020
- By Sen. Regina Birdsell
I BROUGHT forward the Born Alive Infant Act, SB 741, in order to ensure that a baby who takes its first breath receives all reasonable medical actions needed to preserve their life, regardless of the circumstances of their birth. Babies who take their first breath deserve a fighting chance. …
MEMBERS of the political class often simultaneously demonstrate ignorance and arrogance, but Michael Bloomberg’s comment about farmers takes him right to the top of that class.
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
WITH the First-In-The-Nation contest behind us and the presidential contestants on to other states, it is worth our time to do a little post-primary review. It’s always interesting – and, admittedly, fun — to look at the results, compare them to the predictions, and pick apart the field on w…
Monday, February 17, 2020
- By Rep. Katherine Rogers
NEW HAMPSHIRE lawmakers have an opportunity to take a huge step forward in better protecting our beloved pets from a barbaric and painful practice of declawing our cats.
- By Christopher Maidment
REJECTING THE $46 million public charter school grant could cost taxpayers up to $178 million over the next 10 years, according to a new report from the New Hampshire Department of Education. Rejecting these funds would be a costly mistake that New Hampshire families cannot afford, fiscally …