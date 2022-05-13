IN JANUARY 1999, I spoke before the “Main Street Republicans,” a caucus of the New Hampshire House of Representatives at Forefathers Restaurant in Concord. Former Gov. Hugh Gregg, at the restaurant for a different reason, passed by, listened from the doorway, and gave me an approving nod before leaving.
The GOP may still win elections, but it is compromised morally, ethically and intellectually. No party survives because of adulation toward an individual. No party is worthy of votes without a Margaret Chase Smith voice of conscience. Thank you, Liz Cheney.
This year, Gov. Christopher Sununu chose not to run for U.S. Senate because “My responsibility is not to the gridlock and politics of Washington.”
It speaks volumes about U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. He’s been obstructionist as majority and minority leader. He’s also politicized the federal judiciary with double standards making lawyers of both parties wonder about its integrity and credibility. His recent comments to shield Justice Clarence Thomas from the eyebrow raising conduct of his wife leaves many questions about the court’s justice, fairness, objectivity, and transparency.
My GOP lineage is John Winant, Walter Peterson, Hugh Gregg, Richard Snelling, Thomas E. Dewey, Nelson Rockefeller, Margaret Chase Smith, Gerald Ford, Olympia Snowe, and Bill Weld, among others.
Dewey (N.Y. governor and GOP presidential nominee in 1944 and 1948) said it is “our solemn responsibility to show the government can have a head and a heart; be progressive and solvent; and serve the people without becoming their master.” Republicans always embraced an international responsibility to, at a minimum, support democracies throughout the world.
Moderate Republicans, when there was a Big Tent, always had a sense of balance, practicality, pragmatism, and constitutional integrity. This centrist wing guarded the “republic” and “republican” principles. Sometimes smart governance and good legislation required moving to the right and other times leaning left.
I respect intellectual conservatives, especially George Conway, Bill Kristol, George Will, and David Brooks. It is healthy for Thomas Paine’s republic and the Republican Party to debate ideas and policy. Putting aside what it means to be Republican. What does it mean to be conservative in today’s GOP? There are many CINOs — Conservatives in Name Only. No one challenges them. Why?
John Winant, Republican New Hampshire governor and later ambassador to Great Britain during World War II, sought to be as “conservative as the multiplication table and as progressive as science.” Today, populist-conservatism is illogical, reactionary, and lacking common sense. Winant pushed for women’s rights and child labor laws. Are women’s rights or child labor laws liberal? Hardly. It was a matter of right and wrong. Winant understood laws were not always ethical. He knew justice should sometimes trump the misuse of the democratic process. Think segregation laws and stripping German Jews of citizenship and rights in the 1930s.
I remember President Ronald Reagan battling with House Speaker Tip O’Neill. Afterwards they shared cocktails and exchanged jokes at the White House. I remember a GOP when Senate Majority Leaders Howard Baker, Bob Dole, Trent Lott, and Bill Frist didn’t think bipartisanship was bad. This isn’t to say they weren’t partisan, but it was civil. They were able to reach across the aisle.
Republicanism appealed to me because the party had sound principles on taxes, liberty, and limited yet socially responsible government. It recognized America’s international responsibility. At one time, the GOP supported civil rights, civil liberties, and environmental protections.
Today, Republicans in Washington are the party of do-nothing, with an influence of evangelical conservatism defining religious freedom for the rest of us. The GOP is now the party of Ernst Rohm candidates and persons quick to please a former president.
Politics has always been about power, but prior to Mitch McConnell and the destructiveness of the last president he enabled, there had been a half-hearted effort to work collaboratively. There was a time when bipartisanship was more common, not the exception. McConnel marginalized civil, honest debate and dialogue. He politicized the judiciary like never before. As a result, the GOP is no longer about winning based on ideas but restricting voter participation because the current Republican Party doesn’t have the intellectual gravitas to win over voters with solutions. Hence, I left.