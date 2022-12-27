IT SHOULD be obvious in 2023 that domestic violence and child abuse cause long-term negative effects for women and children. In New Hampshire’s family courts, those involved in domestic violence and child abuse are regularly forced — either by judicial fiat or mandatory mediation — into 50/50 custody agreements. Making matters worse, when a battered woman seeks a trial on the issue of domestic violence or child abuse, the courts are authorized to hand-pick the guardians ad litem and other selected evaluators.
The system invites corruption and facilitates ongoing judicial abuse. Parental witnesses are excluded if they even attempt to produce them.
The statutory purpose of the parenting statute incorrectly states:
”I. Because children do best when both parents have a stable and meaningful involvement in their lives, it is the policy of this state, unless it is clearly shown that in a particular case it is detrimental to a child, to:
(a) Support frequent and continuing contact between each child and both parents.
(b) Encourage parents to share in the rights and responsibilities of raising their children after the parents have separated or divorced. . . . .
II. This chapter shall be construed so as to promote the policy stated in this section.”
This statement is printed — with omitted material — verbatim on parenting forms, but not the factors judges must consider in arriving at a custody decision, including evidence of domestic violence or child abuse and the impact on the children.
It is decidedly untrue in the case of domestic violence and child abuse. Research over many years show that exposure to domestic violence and child abuse harms women and children, including long-term health complications and psychological trauma. The New Hampshire Child Protection Act assumes it.
“Parental alienation,” a long discredited theory proposed by Richard Gardner in the 1980’s has not undergone scientific scrutiny in our state courts, because the judiciary made the Rules of Evidence in Family Court optional.
The New Hampshire case of Miller v. Todd, (2011), states a “finding” of “alienation” warrants throwing out best interest of the child. In reviewing more than 100 cases, I found little evidence that courts are weighing the impact of abuse of domestic violence and children and much evidence of them weighing “evidence of alienation” over actual domestic violence or child abuse. A Judge stated in a hearing, “That case cited by Judge Foley, Miller v. Todd, is a case that talks about alienation at the highest degree, and the impact on the child, and the Supreme Court of New Hampshire concluded that it’s just as insidious as physical abuse or sexual abuse, so, what it does is that it undermines the child’s whole base of reality and parenting relationships and it’s really hard to recover from.”
The court did not state that in Miller v. Todd, but it did cite that “Although obviously well intended, the court’s decision effectively condoned a parent’s willful alienation of a child from the other parent. Its ruling sends the unacceptable message that others might, with impunity, engage in similar misconduct. Left undisturbed, the court’s decision would nullify the principle that the best interests of the child are furthered through a healthy and loving relationship with both parents.”
In 2008, the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges state otherwise: “The discredited ‘diagnosis’ of PAS (or an allegation of ‘parental alienation’), quite apart from its scientific invalidity, inappropriately asks the court to assume that the child’s behaviors and attitudes toward the parent who claims to be ‘alienated’ have no grounding in reality.”
Since “alienation” is not accepted in the scientific community, the principle that the best interests of the child are furthered through a healthy and loving relationship with both parents” is not true in cases of abuse or domestic violence, therefore, the opinion itself is seriously flawed.
I conducted a partial audit of old and active cases, and cases on the Rockingham County Complex Case Docket over a period of 2.5 months in 2022. Domestic violence cross-referenced cases are rampant among these cases. While I did not have access to the confidential GAL reports filed in cases, I found ample evidence that mothers are regularly chastised, impoverished, or outright losing custody for seeking to protect their children.
Nationally, the proponents of “parental alienation” have tried for 25 years or more to get it included in the list of psychological diagnoses — the DSM. They failed, but “legal abuse syndrome” in the meantime, widely cited as happening in family courts all over the U.S. and the world, has made into the DSM.
There are bills introduced in 2023 to correct the horribly flawed Statement of Purpose and to protect battered women and children in the context of custody cases. I urge Granite Staters to support the bills. It’s long past time for the Family Division to stop abusing already battered women and children.
Paula Werme is a retired attorney living in Milford.
