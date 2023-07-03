LET’S TALK about children’s wellbeing and Kayden’s Law, which was part of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021, as the Annie E. Casey Foundation recently asserted that New Hampshire is the number one state in the nation for children’s wellbeing. I visited their website and discovered they didn’t use a metric for how often family court decisions force the reunification of children with abusive parents.

This is true even if there is a conviction for sexual abuse on account of a terrible state Supreme Court decision that mandates returning kids to their abusers.

Paula Werme is an attorney living in Milford.

