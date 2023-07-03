LET’S TALK about children’s wellbeing and Kayden’s Law, which was part of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021, as the Annie E. Casey Foundation recently asserted that New Hampshire is the number one state in the nation for children’s wellbeing. I visited their website and discovered they didn’t use a metric for how often family court decisions force the reunification of children with abusive parents.
This is true even if there is a conviction for sexual abuse on account of a terrible state Supreme Court decision that mandates returning kids to their abusers.
Miller v. Todd (2011) held that if the court finds “alienation,” the court must hand the custody of the kid to his or her “alleged” abuser. It does not. As used in the New Hampshire courts, abusers regularly allege “alienation” and regularly win custody from protective parents — mostly moms.
The 2005 version of the “parenting” act — heaven forbid we call it “custody” — has as its statement of purpose that “children do best when both parents have a stable and meaningful involvement in their lives, it is the policy of this state, unless it is clearly shown that in a particular case it is detrimental to a child:”
That statement of purpose is printed on every single “parenting plan,” but not the factors the judges must take into consideration under RSA 461-A:6, in fashioning custody orders, including “any evidence of abuse, as defined in RSA 173-B:1, I or RSA 169-C:3, II.” The 2022 version of VAWA has incorporated into it congressional findings under “Kayden’s Law” that state:
“(6) Empirical research indicates that courts regularly discount allegations of child physical and sexual abuse when those allegations are raised in child custody cases. and Courts believed less than ¼ of claims that a father has committed child physical or sexual abuse. With respect to cases in which an allegedly abusive parent claimed the mother “alienated” the child, courts believed only 1 out of 51 claims of sexual molestation by a father. Independent research indicates that child sexual abuse allegations are credible between 50 and 70 percent of the time.”
I believe the Annie E. Casey Foundation needs to add that to their metric of measuring child wellbeing. A full generation of children have grown up being forced to spend time with their abusive parents and witness post-separation domestic violence. The “Adverse Childhood Experiences” i.e. the “ACES” study shows the harm is profound and lifelong. The study shows that children who grow up watching domestic violence certainly do not do better having frequent and continuing contact with both parents. Rather, it has been linked to the exponential growth of mass shootings in the last two decades.
Other studies show that many judges discount allegations of child abuse in the context of custody proceedings. The courts did me a huge favor by concentrating those cases on the “complex case docket” in 2015. Evidence of domestic violence and child abuse is apparent just from the case summaries on that docket. In one case, a judge complained in an order that “reunification therapy” was going slowly — after a child who, after disclosures of sexual abuse, was hospitalized for a month in a Boston psychiatric hospital upon learning that the court intended to “reunify” her with her sexually abusive father.
Fully one in four of the cases on the custody docket involve allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. New Hampshire judges are getting it wrong in the vast majority of those cases. They don’t protect children. Cases may go on for as long as 16 or 17 years, with reunification ordered even in cases where the judge finds that a parent is sexually abusive or there is domestic violence. The protective parents are equally traumatized. Nothing they say in their attempts to stop contact with the abusive parent works in court.
Judges are getting it wrong in the vast majority of those “complex” cases, putting vulnerable children in harm’s way. Judges are not protecting children, and are acting in ignorance of reliable research and congressional findings. ”Kayden’s Law” provides New Hampshire with an opportunity to join with other states now to vote to revise and correct some of the dangerous harms perpetuated on children in divorce cases.
Please encourage legislators to enact its provisions into law.
