IF THE Democrats are truly interested in healing the political divide in this country, an excellent first step would be to stop calling Republican voters racists.
Racism is evil. And unable to win their arguments on the issues, the left’s version of taking the moral high ground is to label every opponent on an issue racist. It’s divisive, it avoids the important issues that need to be addressed, and it’s blatantly false.
Most Donald Trump voters in the last election were voting for lower taxes to propel a strong economy, low unemployment for all, a prudent immigration policy, and an America-first foreign policy. Race was not on our minds; those policies benefit all Americans and are the opposite of what most Democrats advocate.
The preposterous notion that we’re all racists would gain no traction were it not for the fact that the Democrats control most information sources: the mainstream media, the public schools, and the colleges and universities.
Networks such as MSNBC and CNN feature a steady parade of conservative-hating talking-head “experts” who find racism wherever they look.
The public schools, having long ago abandoned teaching students how to think, now dictate what to think, including the idea that our founding fathers were evil racists.
Colleges now teach students that all Whites are racists. This preposterous notion is based on a theory called White privilege that is all the rage and even creeping into our public schools.
Sadly, the left’s strategy of diversion is enjoying some success. Few voters would support a candidate who said, “I’m for higher taxes, and for lots of anti-business big-government regulations;” or “Let’s open our borders to everyone, including criminals, terrorists, and COVID sufferers, and then give them free money;” or “Since urban crime is escalating, let’s defund the police!”
Who thinks that way? Well, liberals do, apparently. And since they obviously can’t defend those positions rationally, they call their opponents racists and just move on with the full support of the media and education establishments.
Might there be another reason liberals are so preoccupied with racism? Perhaps it is to divert attention from their own racist history. For example, liberal Democratic President Woodrow Wilson was an avowed segregationist. And hero-of-the-left Margaret Sanger, who founded Planned Parenthood, had as her primary motivation to reduce the number of Black people. (Maybe we should “cancel” Planned Parenthood?)
Then there’s the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which passed with a higher percentage of Republicans in support than Democrats.
Looking at more recent history, let’s examine the actions of the current crop of Democrats in power from the standpoint of racism.
Candidate Joe Biden insisted that his vice president must be a woman of color. Thus he used race and gender to eliminate from contention the vast majority of qualified candidates. Isn’t that racist? Isn’t that sexist?
During his campaign, when asked why increasing numbers of African Americans were leaning toward Trump, Biden’s reply was that if you are considering voting for Trump, “…then you ain’t Black.” Really? I guess all Blacks should shut up and do as the Democratic Party tells them. That certainly sounds racist.
In large cities, all run by Democrats, large numbers of urban Blacks find themselves surrounded by crime and trapped in a multi-generational cycle of poverty and dependence; yet they are largely ignored until election time, when the politicians send buses around to encourage them to vote, assuming they’ll vote Democratic. Isn’t that racist?
Look at the immigration disaster at our southern border. The only possible explanation for the Democrats’ hideous border policies is that they assume that most Hispanics, once in the country and voting, will vote Democratic. Isn’t that assumption racist?
No wonder race is on their minds all the time! Poor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. must be rolling over in his grave. He longed for a time when people would be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Today’s Democrats seem to make decisions solely on the basis of skin color.
Let’s be clear. The left’s hatred of Trump and his followers has little to do with racism; it is based on Trump’s conservatism, especially his appointment of conservative judges. And conservative policies enjoy considerable popularity nationally, and that drives liberals nuts. Since they can’t seem to justify their policies intellectually, they obfuscate with claims of racism. And the country suffers.
There’s no question that there is work to be done regarding race by all of us. But most issues important to voters transcend race. Issues like taxes, education, the economy, and health care concern all voters, whether Black or White. Let’s discuss these issues rationally. But I can’t discuss anything with someone who assumes I’m a racist.