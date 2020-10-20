DEMOCRATS, independents, and some Republicans might vote for Joe Biden. Let’s consider what his former boss, Barack Obama said about Biden. “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to **** things up.” This is not a Republican description of Biden. That’s from an August Politico article on Obama’s view of Biden’s skills, talents and abilities.

This is the man you want to be President? Would anyone hire a person whose previous boss described them so? No!

Not content with his previous 47 years of incivility, lying, plagiarism, alleged sexual harassment and/or assault, all while holding public office, Biden now wants four more years to undo the last three plus years of our country’s progress.

Are you happy with the U.S. Supreme Court? Biden says that the voters don’t deserve to know Biden’s position on packing the court. But, he will pack it!

According to Biden, ANTIFA is an idea. Perhaps he thinks cities set themselves on fire and businesses robbed and looted themselves. Or, perhaps, Biden thinks the rioting and flames are virtual.

China gave us the Wuhan virus, Biden will give us national closure of the economy and higher taxes. Biden will blame Trump and then Biden will get another $1.5 billion for his son Hunter.

Human rights in China are not a problem for Biden. Biden will ignore the Uyghur, Falun Gong, and Catholic repression ongoing in China.

If another country is invaded, Biden will hurry to get blankets for those people, just ask the Ukrainians what Biden did to them. The Russians liked what he did, so maybe, Hunter will get another $3.5 million from Moscow.

In 2019, Robert Gates, an Obama official said: “Still, I think he’s been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Another recommendation from the Obama administration. Biden’s been wrong for 40 years! Biden got it wrong and now he wants to be President to keep getting foreign policy and national security wrong. That’s not what America needs.

Nancy Pelosi is working to convene, under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, a commission on the President’s health. Ostensibly, this is for Trump; but, if Biden is elected, Pelosi might use it to remove Biden from office and install Kamala Harris as President. Remember that even Democrats rejected her in the primaries.

Two top Democrats say Biden won’t get it right and a commission is standing by to remove him from office. If these Democrats don’t trust and don’t want Biden, neither should you. No one should. Republicans, independents, and Democrats should heed the warnings of Obama and Gates and Pelosi’s not-very-subtle foreshadowing.

Do we need more urban carnage? Do we need a packed Supreme Court? Do we need to lose private health care? Do we need publicly funded abortions? Do we need unrestricted illegal immigration? Do we need Harris as President? The answer is no. Vote every Democrat who supports Biden out of office. Vote for every Republican instead.

Peter F. Smith lives in Loudon.

