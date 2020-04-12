WE NEED to find a middle way.
The death toll from COVID-19 is alarming, but possibly less than the damage it is wreaking in other ways.
Unemployment and business failures are spiking as they never have before, nationwide and in New Hampshire.
Many are suddenly wondering how they will pay their mortgage, their rent, even their grocery bills.
Some economists have begun to use “the D word,” depression, something our country has not faced since the 1930s, and which we thought we might never face again.
The federal government stepped in with a massive stimulus bill and might soon add another. A mountain of debt is being created. We have no idea how it will be repaid, but it is probably nowhere near enough to stem the damage.
We need to consider if we can find a better way.
The issue is sometimes cast as one of money versus lives, but that is a false dichotomy if ever there was one. An impoverished, insecure, largely unemployed country is sure to see rising death rates and declining birth rates, as many studies have shown. It might eventually listen to demagogues and political extremists.
The measures we have already taken might cost more in human life than they save, especially since most who succumb to COVID-19 are elderly.
We can’t allow people to die en masse without receiving proper medical care. On the other hand, we can’t impoverish ourselves, diminish our characters, and bequeath a damaged inheritance to future generations.
There is a middle way between these dangers. We should do what is needed to keep our hospitals functioning; but with that important stipulation, we should get back to work, and to something resembling normal life, as soon as we can.
We must begin to approach COVID-19 as something we cannot wholly avoid, but instead need to manage. Nobody knows at this point whether its overall mortality rate is 1% or 0.1%, but we know it is not the medieval Black Death. We can continue to function with this disease in our midst, with protections for our most vulnerable citizens, but also while resuming our lives.
It cannot be that we sacrifice our future in order to save “just one life,” in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s phrase.
We need a different moral framework than the one Cuomo offers; but it must be a genuine moral framework, not an evasion.
I propose the following simple one: What would future generations of Americans want us to do now?
If our grandchildren look back and see that we greatly diminished our free and prosperous society in order to save “just one life,” or a relatively small number of lives, I think they will not judge us well. We’re all mortal beings; how can it make sense to harm our country permanently in order to prolong a few lives now?
On the other hand, if we continue our normal lives while accepting that our hospitals will overflow and that some will die without receiving medical attention, I think that too will not sit well with future generations.
We must sacrifice something; but we must not sacrifice everything.
It is not decent to demand that everybody, including children, be made much poorer and more vulnerable in response to a danger which is relatively minor for most of us. (People under 65 represent 83% of the US population but account for only 20% of COVID-19 deaths. Other causes of death remain more significant for most people.) We must ask those who are most in danger to take steps to protect themselves, and we must help make it possible for them to take those steps; but this cannot mean freezing our national life for a year or more while we await a vaccine.
The chief consideration at this point should be, what must we do to keep our hospitals functioning? This probably means we should maintain social distancing until caseloads begin to turn down (as they have in Italy); but once caseloads begin to turn, we should get back to work as quickly as possible—while of course continuing to monitor those caseloads, being prepared for further shutdowns and social distancing if necessary, and taking other appropriate steps.
If instead we lock our country and our state down until we have a vaccine available to all, we will do more harm than good.