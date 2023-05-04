IT SEEMED like a good idea at the time. Not long ago, Democrats were desperate to unseat the Republican president, the man responsible for such unbearable anguish among liberals and progressives. They saw Joe Biden as their best opportunity to do that. They called him an elder statesman, a diplomat. They said he was experienced and well-respected. He was also gushing with promises to unite the country, but they didn’t really care about that. They just wanted to beat Donald Trump.

Biden was none of the things they claimed but they didn’t want to hear the truth. After choosing him, they closed their eyes to many red flags. They ignored the warning of Barack Obama’s Secretary of Defense, who wrote that Biden was “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Peter Lemiska lives in Raymond.

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Dr. Paul Friedrichs: We get the climate future we deserve

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: We get the climate future we deserve

YOUR LAUDABLE frontpage coverage of the “purest form of democracy” that lives on in our annual town meetings (Union Leader, March 26) included a mention of “the lengthiest discussion” at Henniker Town Meeting on March 18, “about Article 28, which called on federal and state representatives t…

Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Mindi Messmer & Nancy Murphy: Governor and Supreme Court failed us

Mindi Messmer & Nancy Murphy: Governor and Supreme Court failed us

ON MARCH 21, 2023, the New Hampshire Supreme Court gave polluters, like Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (Saint Gobain) in Merrimack, the green light to keep polluting our state and making residents sick. But, unlike 16 other states, the court has chosen not to protect the people who have d…

Monday, May 01, 2023
Marc Lacroix: Most of us want to age at home

Marc Lacroix: Most of us want to age at home

A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Chuck Morse: Budget has to work for New Hampshire

Chuck Morse: Budget has to work for New Hampshire

AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able t…

Friday, April 28, 2023
Rep. Michael Vose: The apples and oranges of Net Metering

Rep. Michael Vose: The apples and oranges of Net Metering

NET METERING is one of those public policies that baffles people. At first glance, it seems reasonable. If someone makes more electricity than they can use, they can put it on the grid for the rest of us. Everyone would agree that it can benefit us all.

Thursday, April 27, 2023
Dr. Patricia Edwards: Medicaid reauthorization will help children, too

Dr. Patricia Edwards: Medicaid reauthorization will help children, too

MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires r…

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Rep. Pat Long: Bill of rights for parents at the expense of children

Rep. Pat Long: Bill of rights for parents at the expense of children

WE ALL like to think that parents love their children and that most parents and children have trusting relationships. These relationships allow children to grow into healthy, independent adults. This is true for many families. But the unfortunate reality is that not all parents and children …