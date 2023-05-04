IT SEEMED like a good idea at the time. Not long ago, Democrats were desperate to unseat the Republican president, the man responsible for such unbearable anguish among liberals and progressives. They saw Joe Biden as their best opportunity to do that. They called him an elder statesman, a diplomat. They said he was experienced and well-respected. He was also gushing with promises to unite the country, but they didn’t really care about that. They just wanted to beat Donald Trump.
Biden was none of the things they claimed but they didn’t want to hear the truth. After choosing him, they closed their eyes to many red flags. They ignored the warning of Barack Obama’s Secretary of Defense, who wrote that Biden was “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”
Even disturbing comments by Obama went unheeded. According to Politico, Obama said of Biden: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f- things up.”
Besides those clear warnings, questions began to surface about Biden’s mental acuity. Allegations of influence peddling also percolated. All of it was ignored by the press, the Democratic National Committee and Democrat voters.
That election is ancient history. Today, Democrats have real concerns about Biden’s ability to win another election. The man they once touted as their champion has become a burden, an anchor around the neck of the DNC. Polls confirm that Americans across the board believe the country is on the wrong track, and that less than 40% of Democrats want Biden to seek another term.
What is behind Biden’s reversal of fortune?
First, even committed Democrats can no longer deny Biden’s obvious confusion and mental decline. They’re realizing that elections do have consequences and many have come to understand the catastrophic consequences of entrusting their lives, the lives of their families, and the country’s future to an addled politician.
Though they may find it hard to admit, just like everyone else, they’re feeling the economic pain of today’s high gas prices and rampant inflation. They know deep down that it was directly caused by Biden policies.
Likewise, many Democrats are parents with school-age children. They must be livid about the increasing numbers of teachers robbing children of their innocence, covertly introducing them to adult sexual practices of all kinds. They should be outraged by the insidious attempts to foster distrust between young students and their families that go so far as to encourage gender transition without the consent or even knowledge of parents. It must infuriate those parents when they’re labeled domestic terrorists for stridently opposing such school policies.
Joe Biden backs the teachers’ unions and fully supports the sexualization of children. Asked to comment on Florida’s prohibition of transgender ideology in the classroom, Biden called the ban “almost sinful.”
Then there’s the border issue. Democrats have stood by silently as millions of unidentified foreign citizens flood across Biden’s open border, a border that was secured by the last administration. Maybe they see those illegal immigrants as future Democrat voters, but do those votes outweigh the death and suffering brought to America by the criminals and gang members hidden among Joe’s invitees?
Do future Democrat voters outweigh the countless American deaths caused by the drugs freely flowing across the border? No doubt many Democrats have already suffered because of Biden’s border policies. Besides drugs and crime, the threat of another major terrorist attack on American soil has increased significantly thanks to Biden’s open borders.
Surely, more than a few Democrats are weighed down by these concerns. It must have been a gargantuan effort for patriotic and well-meaning Democrats to carry Joe’s weight these past two years. To lighten their burden, and for the good of the party, they’ve had to shed many of their own convictions and perhaps a bit of their conscience. We have to wonder if, for them, there’s not one last straw that will finally break the camel’s back. What will it take for them to say they’ve had enough of Joe Biden? Maybe it will be the growing anarchy spreading to their own neighborhoods, or the FBI infiltrating their churches or synagogues.
Conscientious Democrats who are tired of carrying Biden’s weight might ask themselves if they’re willing to again compromise their own integrity and common sense to support him through another election. They might even be questioning the likelihood that any Democrat president would reverse Biden’s policies and restore our country to normalcy — to the greatness it once was.
YOUR LAUDABLE frontpage coverage of the “purest form of democracy” that lives on in our annual town meetings (Union Leader, March 26) included a mention of “the lengthiest discussion” at Henniker Town Meeting on March 18, “about Article 28, which called on federal and state representatives t…
ON MARCH 21, 2023, the New Hampshire Supreme Court gave polluters, like Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (Saint Gobain) in Merrimack, the green light to keep polluting our state and making residents sick. But, unlike 16 other states, the court has chosen not to protect the people who have d…
A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.
AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able t…
RIGHT NOW, all across New Hampshire, 94,000 hardworking Granite Staters are holding their breath, wondering if the program that helps keep them healthy is going to continue to be around for them. That program is Granite Advantage Health Care, which has been improving the lives of our familie…
NET METERING is one of those public policies that baffles people. At first glance, it seems reasonable. If someone makes more electricity than they can use, they can put it on the grid for the rest of us. Everyone would agree that it can benefit us all.
MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires r…
MAY 3 marks the beginning of the most important New Hampshire election you may never have heard of — the vote for directors who set policy for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative (NHEC), the state’s only member-owned utility.
OUR ANNUAL town meeting took place on March 15th and began by focusing on the school’s budget. I sat with other school board members at a table facing the town’s residents, anxiously awaiting their questions. When given the opportunity to “question” the board only one resident advanced to th…
WE ALL like to think that parents love their children and that most parents and children have trusting relationships. These relationships allow children to grow into healthy, independent adults. This is true for many families. But the unfortunate reality is that not all parents and children …