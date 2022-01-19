THE GRANITE STATE is a year-round paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Our mountains, trails, and waterways offer endless opportunities for recreation, whether it is skiing, hiking, boating or fishing. These activities and others yield significant economic benefits for the nation, our state, and locally, as confirmed by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis’ latest report on the outdoor industry.
The report indicates that outdoor recreation continues to gain momentum as a driver of the U.S. economy, generating $689 billion in economic output and supporting 4.3 million jobs, or 3 percent of America’s employment, in 2020. In New Hampshire, traditional outdoor recreation activities — driven by recreational boating and fishing — account for 2.6 percent of the state’s GDP, supporting more than 26,000 jobs that pay $1.1 billion in wages.
The economic activity generated by outdoor recreation is a testament to our state’s ability to capitalize on the natural resources that we have and that so many enjoy. Private companies collaborate with state agencies to ensure safe and memorable outdoor experiences for everyone to enjoy.
Among these partnerships, most notable are those involving the New Hampshire Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development (ORID). Its mission is to support the state’s diverse outdoor economy and connect its world-class assets to broad economic development strategies. Serving as the state organization’s first director is Scott Crowder. Under his leadership, ORID has partnered with the newly formed Granite Outdoor Alliance, and other outdoor industry stakeholders, to advance the industry toward a sustainable and responsible future by focusing on land conservation, economic development, education, and health and wellness.
In line with ORID, we at the New Hampshire Marine Trades Association (NHMTA) and the Lakes Region Tourism Association, believe all have a responsibility to protect the public lands and waterways critical to the health of our outdoor recreation businesses. We work collaboratively to promote boating safety and assist in developing boater education and safety awareness.
As a statewide organization that proudly serves boaters, NHMTA members have seen how having fun on the water positively benefits the community’s health, wellness and economy. We must continue collaborating with federal, state, and local policymakers to fully leverage existing programs and funding.
For decades, the recreational boating and fishing community has worked closely with Congress to modernize the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund. This user-pay, user-benefit system works to assure future generations can enjoy our natural resources on the water. It collects millions each year and is the largest source of funding for marine conservation. In 2021, New Hampshire received more than $4 million from the trust for an array of projects spanning boating access, conservation and safety.
Funding collected through vessel registration also is critical in supporting the New Hampshire Marine Patrol and other environmental waterway protection programs.
As the New Hampshire General Court opens its 2022 session, legislators should continue to take a balanced approach to protecting our natural resources and managing outdoor recreation in the Granite State. Our outdoor economy will continue to thrive if policymakers prioritize partnerships and education, which can often prevent the need for burdensome new regulations.