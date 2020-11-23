AMONG MY favorite traditions at Thanksgiving is the part where we go around the table and say what we are thankful for. For this year’s COVID Thanksgiving, there may be a lot fewer people around our table, but my list of what I am thankful for is much longer.
The list is so long this year that I wrote it down.
I am thankful for our U.S. soldiers that are deployed all over the world in dangerous places doing perilous work to keep us safe. I am thankful for their families who will be celebrating Thanksgiving without their soldiers this year.
I am thankful for the sacrifices of our Gold Star families, there are 90 in New Hampshire from the War on Terror, who now and forever celebrate Thanksgiving without their soldiers, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our great country.
I am grateful for our veterans, who all made sacrifices and came home, some with now-permanent disabilities, ranging from the loss of a limb to internal injuries and traumatic brain injuries. I am grateful for the caregivers at the Manchester VA who work so hard to support our veterans.
I am grateful for the many veteran service organizations that have created a safety net around our veterans to handle almost anything they or their families need.
I am grateful for so many dedicated citizens in our community, like Marine Mom Laura Barker who started Hero Pups and is delivering service K9’s to veterans this Thanksgiving. Like Julie Weymouth from Homeland Heroes, who is doing everything from paying rent to keep veterans out of homelessness to donating furniture. Like Bruce McColl from the Currier Museum of Art, who stood up a new art therapy program for veterans at the Currier. Like Tara Mahoney and Gerald Duncan, who are running equine immersion programs every weekend through the end of the year to build a bridge for struggling veterans back into our community.
I am grateful for our thoughtful and caring governor, Chris Sununu, who is one of only a handful of governors anywhere in the United States that shared his allocation of CARES Act money directly with the not-for-profits in our state.
I am grateful that Governor Sununu and his dedicated GOFERR team trusted Swim With A Mission to distribute over $4 million to veteran service organizations dedicated to helping our veterans struggling with homelessness and mental health issues.
I am thankful for my wife Julie and my children, Ben and Dani, who are growing up in a tradition of giving back to our community.
I am grateful for our family, our friends and thousands of new friends who have joined our Swim With A Mission family to do something to honor and support our veterans.
I hope that you and your family have a wonderful Thanksgiving and will share in the tradition of saying what you are thankful for!