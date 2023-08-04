IN ITS seventh year, Swim With A Mission (SWAM) once again made a splash in 2023 by hosting a series of fundraising events featuring participation by U.S. Navy SEALs to raise funds for local veterans and service organizations. It was a heartwarming and action-packed three-day event that left a lasting impact on participants and attendees alike.
The culmination of SWAM’s fundraising events with the SEALs saw a remarkable $2.2 million raised in just three days. These funds will provide continued critical support for veterans organizations, for supporting the SEALs in their veterans-awareness endeavors, and in addressing the urgent issue of veteran suicide in New Hampshire.
This is a battle too many of our veterans are losing every single day. According to Stars and Stripes Magazine, active-duty military suicide rate rose in early 2023. We already know roughly 22 veterans take their own lives every single day in the United States. It is a heartbreaking epidemic. We must break through the invisible barriers and provide the support and care these men and women need.
Swim With A Mission began years ago with a single event to raise funds and awareness. Today, our events span the calendar year. With your support, our organization has raised more than $10 million dollars that is distributed to dozens of veterans service organizations throughout the state and the region. Our goal: eradicate veteran suicide.
SWAM provides financial support through fundraising via unique opportunities to interact with elite members of our nation’s military. Our creative activities and games are designed to honor veterans while bringing people together to share stories, experiences and to make a difference.
This year, SWAM enjoyed the most successful team-building event in our history as the SEALs engaged in an exhilarating paintball tournament in Belmont, with representatives from 24 of New England’s top companies. Men and women tested their mettle and abilities against the best of the best. SWAM set a fundraising record for paintball events nationwide and likely provided a unique lesson to participants about what it takes to be a Navy SEAL.
Afterwards, the same indomitable group of SEALs led over 300 swimmers on a remarkable open water journey across the pristine waters of Newfound Lake. The annual Swim With A Mission saw the largest participation in its history. Swimmers of all abilities took part, with enthusiastic kayakers, paddlers and boat support keeping a watchful eye. The swims ranged from 1K, 5k and 10k and swimmers from as far away as Australia and the UAE traveled to participate.
Throughout the weekend of events, SWAM organized panel discussions and presentations to draw more focus and understanding of the challenges facing today’s veterans. One panel’s central focus revolved around the art of team building and how to maintain connection and support after retirement. Our veterans offered an unvarnished view of life after high intensity and dangerous military duty.
Our pinnacle moment featured Jessica Buchanan, Author, Humanitarian, Speaker, and Survivor, who was SWAM’s esteemed guest speaker at the closing event. Forced to endure deplorable conditions, starvation, and terror for 93 days at the hands of more than two dozen Somali pirates, Jessica’s health steadily deteriorated until she was rescued on Jan. 25, 2012, by the elite SEAL Team 6. Her speech served as a powerful reminder that the precious gift of freedom we enjoy today comes at a tremendous cost, a cost borne by the courageous service members who selflessly sacrifice so much to protect and uphold our liberties.
These men and women play a critical role in all that we treasure in our country: life, liberty, and a pursuit of happiness. They also need OUR help. Consider joining a veterans service group, or go to SWAM.org to join our efforts and donate. The mission does not end when the service to country is over. Let’s keep the focus on supporting these incredible Americans and their families.
Philip Taub of Bedford is co-founder along with his wife, Julie, of Swim With A Mission (www.swimwithamission.org), a charity that supports veterans.
