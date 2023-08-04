IN ITS seventh year, Swim With A Mission (SWAM) once again made a splash in 2023 by hosting a series of fundraising events featuring participation by U.S. Navy SEALs to raise funds for local veterans and service organizations. It was a heartwarming and action-packed three-day event that left a lasting impact on participants and attendees alike.

The culmination of SWAM’s fundraising events with the SEALs saw a remarkable $2.2 million raised in just three days. These funds will provide continued critical support for veterans organizations, for supporting the SEALs in their veterans-awareness endeavors, and in addressing the urgent issue of veteran suicide in New Hampshire.

Philip Taub of Bedford is co-founder along with his wife, Julie, of Swim With A Mission (www.swimwithamission.org), a charity that supports veterans.

