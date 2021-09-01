THERE IS understandably a lot of conversation and reflection going on right now about America’s departure from Afghanistan after 20 years of war and the quick return of Taliban rule. The tragic loss of another 13 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan on August 26th is a sad reminder for all of us that we can never forget the soldiers who grew up with us in New Hampshire and took their last breaths in Afghanistan.

  • SPC Nicholas P. Bernier, 21, of East Kingston, killed 6/25/2011 by small-arms fire in Kherwar.
  • Army SPC Marc P. Decoteau, 19, of Waterville Valley, killed 1/29/2010 supporting combat operations in FOB Nunez.
  • Army CPL Scott G. Dimond, 39, of Franklin, killed 10/13/2008 when his vehicle struck an IED and his patrol was engaged in a small arms firefight in Kandahar.
  • MG Harold J. Greene, 55, of Nashua, killed 8/5/2014 when his unit was attacked by small arms fire at Camp Qargha, Kabul.
  • SPC Adam M. Kuligowski, 21, of Derry, died 4/6/2009 in Bagram, Afghanistan.
  • SGT John A. Lyons, 26, of Peterborough killed 10/26/2011 by enemy small-arms fire in Ghazni province.
  • PFC ​Buddy W. McLain, 24, of Berlin, killed in action 11/29/2010 when insurgents attacked his unit in Pachir Wa Agam.
  • MAJ Brian M. Mescall, 33, an Exeter High School graduate; killed 1/9/2009 by an IED that detonated near his vehicle in Jaldak.
  • SPC Justin R. Pellerin, 21, of Concord, killed 8/20/2009 when an IED detonated near his vehicle in FOB Shank.
  • SGT Zachary D. Tellier, 31, of Bedford, killed 9/29/2007, when insurgents attacked his unit at Firebase Wilderness.
  • CWO1 Christopher R. Thibodeau, 28, of Marlborough, killed 5/26/2011 when his helicopter crashed during combat operations in Paktika province.
  • MSG Jared N. Van Aalst, 34, of Laconia, killed 8/4/2010 while his unit was conducting combat operations in the Kunduz province.

  • SGT Andrew C. Nicol, 23, of Kensington, killed 8/8/2010 when insurgents attacked his unit with an IED in Kandahar.

  • SFC Ryan J. Savard, 29, of Jefferson, killed 10/13/2012, by small arms fire during combat operations in ​Khanabad district.
  • SSG ​Kyle R. Warren, 28, of Manchester, killed 7/29/2010 when insurgents attacked his military vehicle with an IED in Tsagay.

  • Pfc Matthew L. Bertolino, 20, of Hampstead, killed in a vehicle rollover 2/9/2006 on combat patrol near Jalalabad.
  • Cpl Philip E. Charte, 22, of Goffstown, killed 9/7/2010, while conducting combat operations in Helmand province. ​
  • PFC Eric D. Currier, 21, of Londonderry, killed 2/17/2010, supporting combat operations in Helmand province.
  • LCpl ​Brandon Garabrant, 19, of Peterborough, killed during a hostile incident on 6/20/2014 while supporting combat operations in Helmand province.
  • LCpl Michael E. Geary, 20, of Derry, killed 12/8/2010 while conducting combat operations in Helmand province.
  • Cpl Michael Ouellette, 28, of Manchester, killed 3/22/2009 while supporting combat operations at Camp Bastion.
  • Cpl Jonathan D. Porto, 26, of Plaistow, killed 3/14/2010, supporting combat operations in Helmand province.
  • Sgt Michael C. Roy, 25, born in Candia, killed 7/8/2009, supporting combat operations in Khash.
  • Cpt Kyle R. Van De Giesen, 29, a Saint Anselm alumni; killed 10/26/2009 by a collision between a UH-1 and an AH-1 helicopter in Helmand province at FOB Dwyer.

  • SCPO (SEAL) Daniel R. Healy, 36, of Exeter, NH; killed 6/28/2005, when an MH-47 Chinook helicopter crashed while ferrying personnel to a battle against militants in eastern Afghanistan.

  • Air Force Captain Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson; killed 1/27/2020 when the plane he was flying crashed in Afghanistan.

Our freedom is not free. Just ask these 26 New Hampshire Gold Star family’s whose son’s sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan for us. I will never forget. Our Swim With A Mission family and supporters will never forget.  We all can never forget.

Philip Taub of Bedford is an attorney at Nixon Peabody and co-founder along with his wife, Julie, of Swim With A Mission (www.swimwithamission.org), a charity that supports veterans. 

Sunday, August 29, 2021
Joshua Reap: Are you ready to build New Hampshire?

OUR NATION was literally built by hard-working construction workers. On Labor Day we continue the decades-long tradition of honoring the American worker, especially those in the trades. This year we also recognize that the American hardhat is an endangered species.

Saturday, August 28, 2021
Rep. Erica Layon: New Hampshire chooses liberty

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican platform represents the values that my husband and I work hard every day to present to our three boys, both in words and action. I want to instill in my curious, thoughtful sons that fighting for what is right and standing up for those who can't are the very esse…

Friday, August 27, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021

Nick De Mayo: Biden’s boondoggle in Afghanistan is America’s Waterloo

IN OCTOBER 1781, after many bloody years of fighting, the world turned upside-down when British Lt. General Lord Charles Cornwallis surrendered to General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown in Virginia, pretty much ending the Revolutionary War. Like Joe Biden, who hid and cowered in…

Deo Mwano: Real talk on minority recruitment and retention

AS A WORKFORCE culture consultant and an expert in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), I have helped many businesses struggling to recruit and maintain minority employees. I’m always enthusiastic to assist with this, as I can understand the challenge from both the employer and employee pe…

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Rich Gulla: These workers were always essential

WITH THE SUMMER winding down and the new COVID-19 variant rearing its’ ugly head, I started to wonder how this would get better and how things have changed. COVID 19 has taught us many things, but I think what’s most important is that the way things have always been done doesn’t need to be t…

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Phil Wyzik & Don Caruso: Low on labor

WITH LABOR DAY right around the corner, employers in most every sector might mark the holiday by reflecting upon what we don’t have: labor. Back in March, workforce watchers warned that as the pandemic ends, as many as half of all workers plan to find a new job. This voluntary job leaving ad…

Monday, August 23, 2021
Alain Bernard: Now is the time to save the future of nursing care

IN 1948 Catholic Charities New Hampshire opened its first two nursing homes, having previously run four small homes for the elderly. Since then, caring for our most fragile, vulnerable citizens has remained a core part of our mission, and today, we operate seven nursing homes across the state.

Friday, August 20, 2021