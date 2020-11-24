RESTLESSNESS, agitation, irritability and confusion — just a few symptoms of sundowning, a common phenomenon experienced by people living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease (AD), where the onset of darkness stirs anxiety. The condition causes those affected to lose their sense of time and become confused and unsettled when it occurs throughout the day or night, making daylight saving time (DST) very challenging for seniors living with cognitive impairment.
Everyone has a natural circadian rhythm, otherwise known as an internal clock, which is our system’s way of telling us it’s time to eat, sleep, and do other daily activities and routines. Our body clocks are affected by environmental cues, such as sunlight and temperature. So, when the days get darker sooner and the temperatures get colder, it’s natural for our minds and bodies to struggle through the change.
For seniors living with dementia, the smallest changes can adversely affect them, so sticking to a consistent schedule that keeps their minds and bodies active and comfortable is key. So, for those who struggle with sundowning, shifting an hour of daylight can cause substantial disruptions to their day-to-day and cause anxiety, aggression, confusion, and worsen other mental health disorders like depression and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
For years, governments around the world have considered the idea of ditching daylight saving time. In the U.S., states like Arizona and Hawaii adopted standard time more than 50 years ago to avoid it. Moreover, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine supports permanent standard time in order to improve physical and mental health, especially for our most vulnerable populations.
But while we are still observing DST, extra precautions and attention should be given to seniors during these time transitions. If caring for a loved one at home, first and foremost, keep them engaged in a routine when it starts getting dark out earlier. Draw the shades and turn up the lights to mimic daytime sunlight. Offer them a light, pre-dinner snack in order to mentally extend the day.
While it can be a difficult decision to move loved ones from their homes, senior living communities are a great way to ensure they receive the emotional help they need for DST. For instance, at Wentworth Senior Living, we have prepared our community for bi-annual time changes with advanced lighting systems and specialized programming. The lights mimic the feeling of daytime, and staff keep residents engaged and happy until it’s time for bed, while observing them for signs and effects of sundowning. This dramatically helps residents with dementia smoothly transition though the time changes of daylight savings.
Families seeking a community for their elderly loved one should choose a residency that approaches memory care through a multiple touch point and holistic system, like our All Points Program™, to ensure they are being properly cared for through these transitions.
For our vulnerable seniors, it may be time to revisit the pros and cons of daylight saving time.