OVER THE past year, President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have sparred with the New Hampshire Democratic Party over the future of the state’s first-in-the-nation primary.
Throughout these debates, little attention has been brought to students’ critical role in the Granite State and the potential opportunity for the Biden campaign to tackle youth voter apathy early on in the 2024 election cycle. If President Biden chooses not to put his name on the ballot in New Hampshire and does not campaign in the state, he misses out on a golden opportunity to strengthen the campaign’s messaging to young voters nationwide.
New Hampshire’s student population is large, with the Granite State having the highest per capita student population of any state at nearly 10 percent. New Hampshire’s college student population is also growing, with the state experiencing the most significant increase in secondary education enrollment rate in the country. This outsized presence has enormous political implications in the state, with college students and young voters integral to the road to victory for Democratic candidates in statewide elections.
For example, take Senator Maggie Hassan’s victory by 1,019 votes in 2016. In Hanover alone, where Dartmouth College is located, the town saw 1,236 same-day registrations in 2016. With Sen. Hassan sweeping the town by 56 points, the solid support base for candidates from college and university towns throughout the state can help carry a candidate over the finish line.
While New Hampshire has had particularly close elections, the trend of college town turnout playing a crucial role in candidates’ chances of victory has spread across the country. With more than 2 in 3 college counties growing more Democratic since the 2000 election, college towns play critical roles in President Biden’s path to victory in 2024.
New Hampshire Republicans have realized the political power of young voices, with the Granite State becoming the epicenter of voting rights attacks against students. The Republican-dominated state legislature has passed bill after bill that has led to student confusion on voting eligibility.
House Bill 1264, passed in 2017, requires students with vehicles to register their vehicle (and pay the fees) to vote. Senate Bill 418, enacted this past January, changed the voter affidavit process in the state. While students could previously just use their student identification card to register while signing an affidavit to prove their citizenship, students now must have a copy of their passport or citizenship-providing documentation to the polls when registering same-day. Otherwise, students must jump through paperwork hoops within seven days or face their vote being discarded from the official count.
Despite these attempts at restrictions, counties containing colleges and universities in the state have still seen the highest percentages of same-day registrant ballot makeup, with college towns showing their determination to use their right to vote.
With college towns in New Hampshire having an outsized impact in the state, the first-in-the-nation primary would provide the Biden-Harris administration a fantastic opportunity to refine its messaging towards young voters. Talking to friends involved and not involved in campus politics, students are generally apathetic towards a potential 2020 re-match despite the tangible results the Biden administration has achieved over the past three years. From the most significant federal investment in climate infrastructure in history to billions of dollars of student loan relief, the administration has considerable achievements that separate the administration from its competitors.
Over the next five months until the New Hampshire primary, the Biden-Harris administration has a golden opportunity to work on youth voter messaging through campaign organizers and on-the-ground visits. In D.C. this past spring, I watched Vice President Kamala Harris deliver an impassioned speech about reproductive freedom at Howard University. Talking with fellow students afterward, we left with a renewed fire in our souls about the stake of the upcoming election. By meeting students where they are in battleground states like New Hampshire, the Biden-Harris administration and its surrogates can reignite the power of youth voters as the Republican Party continues to fight over its nominee.
With the Biden-Harris campaign saying young voters are an “essential constituency” for their re-election, New Hampshire is a starting point for the campaign to reach out to apathetic young voters.
Internal party politics aside, simply not putting his name on the ballot is a missed opportunity for President Biden’s campaign to sell his record to young people.
With young voters’ rising impact in New Hampshire elections, laying the groundwork during the primary will pay dividends to the Biden campaign in the general election.
Leaving New Hampshire to his primary challengers and Republicans will only harm Biden’s chances. Better to energize apathetic young voters with the administration’s accomplishments and second-term goals.
Prescott Herzog is a B.A. candidate in Government and History at Dartmouth College. He lives in Claremont.
