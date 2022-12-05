MY WIFE and I, both native to New Hampshire — she from Merrimack, and I from Nashua— moved to the apartments at Riverfront Landing on Bancroft Street at least in part to support the neighborhood rejuvenation that this property and others in the area have helped to jumpstart. Such progress is in imminent jeopardy owing to the planned development of an asphalt plant at 145-149 Temple Street, which is approximately six blocks west-southwest of where we live. But our apartment building is only one of many residential sites in proximity to this proposed project that would be negatively impacted by the significant increase in noise, traffic, and pollution that come with the creation of such a facility. It is argued that such nuisances would be accounted for and counter-balanced by increases in jobs and other benefits to the local economy. The case for these benefits, however, has yet to be made in any convincing way. Indeed, the relatively quiet nature of the approval process that has brought us to this point of crisis seems to suggest that no such convincing was deemed necessary.
We disagree. When we consider the various benefits and risks associated with approving this plan, we can only come to the conclusion that this is the wrong industry in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Newport Construction’s asphalt manufacturing facility would be the first new, heavy industry to be built in downtown Nashua in at least a generation. If approved by the Nashua Planning Board, it will bring with it downstream environmental exposures to its inevitable emissions and effluent. What’s more, projected traffic influx of at least 150 heavy trucks per day will significantly impact both the ambient air quality as well as snarl traffic in an already congested part of the city. The quality of life for those who live and work in this neighborhood, as well as those that depend on the Hudson bridge for their daily commute, will be significantly reduced. Any economic advantages gained by the creation of the plant will be dramatically outweighed by the burdens placed on residents whose health will be negatively impacted, restauranteurs whose business will be diminished, and home and business owners whose property values will be dramatically reduced. Who wants to live or work in a place where the daily experience is overshadowed by the coming and going of dump trucks and tractor-trailers and is set to the soundtrack of crushing rock and diesel motors?
The owner of the property has pointed out that they are well within their rights to do with it as they please since the site is zoned correctly for this type of industry. This does not, however, excuse them from the constraints of common law nuisance relative to preventing harms such as impaired environmental conditions, decreased property values, and diminished quality of life.
The City of Nashua in 2022 is not the same as the city of 1952. Within brick edifices across this place where the two rivers meet, the hum of the looms has ceased and been replaced with the sound of families gathered around dinner tables. The call to work is, for many, the ring of a Zoom call and no longer the scream of a steam whistle. Although there are aspects of what was that should be cherished, there are just as many things that should remain in that past. Dirty air, dirty water, abhorrent living and working conditions — no one wants these things back. The way forward needs to be different if we hope to leave this world better than we found it; we can and must do better.
R.L. Pinsonneault, Ph.D. is a New Hampshire native living in Nashua.
