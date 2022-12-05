R.L. Pinsonneault

MY WIFE and I, both native to New Hampshire — she from Merrimack, and I from Nashua— moved to the apartments at Riverfront Landing on Bancroft Street at least in part to support the neighborhood rejuvenation that this property and others in the area have helped to jumpstart. Such progress is in imminent jeopardy owing to the planned development of an asphalt plant at 145-149 Temple Street, which is approximately six blocks west-southwest of where we live. But our apartment building is only one of many residential sites in proximity to this proposed project that would be negatively impacted by the significant increase in noise, traffic, and pollution that come with the creation of such a facility. It is argued that such nuisances would be accounted for and counter-balanced by increases in jobs and other benefits to the local economy. The case for these benefits, however, has yet to be made in any convincing way. Indeed, the relatively quiet nature of the approval process that has brought us to this point of crisis seems to suggest that no such convincing was deemed necessary.

We disagree. When we consider the various benefits and risks associated with approving this plan, we can only come to the conclusion that this is the wrong industry in the wrong place at the wrong time.

R.L. Pinsonneault, Ph.D. is a New Hampshire native living in Nashua.

