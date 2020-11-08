NOVEMBER 9 and 10, 1938 ... Today Jewish communities around the world remember the dates as Kristallnacht — “The Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazi Stormtroopers and civilians swept through Germany, Austria and the Sudetenland, attacking Jewish owned businesses, community buildings and synagogues.

By the end of the pogrom, 7,000 businesses had been damaged or destroyed, 267 synagogues had been demolished, and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps. Historians estimate that hundreds of Jewish men died either as direct victims of the violence, due to injuries suffered during their incarceration, or due to suicide after arrest. Kristallnacht marks what many historians view as the start of the Holocaust.

How can we remember and respond to Kristallnacht? The events of 2020 call on us to come together not simply to remember, but to stand against hatred in all its forms. This year, churches, synagogues, mosques and temples around the world have been invited to participate in a global campaign of unity called “Let There Be Light.” This statement of unity is organized by The International March of the Living, a group that has for the last 30 years brought Jews and non-Jews together to Poland to learn from and in remembrance of the Holocaust.

To join “Let There Be Light,” Jewish Clergy Association of New Hampshire is inviting all of the state’s religious institutions to consider joining synagogues, mosques and churches from around the world by leaving their exterior and interior lights on through November 9 and 10. Together we can illuminate our state and our world with the message of acceptance, understanding and peace.

To learn more about “Let There Be Light” and to sign up to join this action, visit https://kristallnacht.motl.org/#contact.

Private citizens too can help spread the message of “Let There Be Light.” If and when you are asked why your house of worship is all lit up, you can teach people about Kristallnacht.

Sadly, houses of worship are not immune from those who carry out acts of violence against those who may be different, as is made clear by the attacks on the Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston, the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, and the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice. So it remains incumbent on each and every one of us to do what we can to be points of light to illuminate the darkness that too often threatens our world.

Rabbi Beth D. Davidson of Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester lives in Auburn.

Friday, November 06, 2020
