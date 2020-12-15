EACH YEAR in mid-December our dear friend Martha drives up from Rhode Island to bake cookies with my wife. Martha and JoAnn have been baking Christmas cookies for 25 years. I consider them to be the John Lennon and Paul McCartney of holiday cookie-baking. They spend four days making hundreds (thousands?) of cookies that get delivered to lucky friends and relatives all over the country and even abroad.
But this year, because of the pandemic, Martha’s not coming. My wife has asked me to pinch-hit for her. (Me? Fill in for Paul McCartney? Yikes!)
“We’ll do a scaled-down cookie-baking this year,” JoAnn says.
Scaled down pretty much sums it up. This is the year of the shrinking Christmas.
When I was a kid, Christmas was the biggest holiday of the year. Nothing else came close. Our house bloomed with decorations, song, delicious food, and laughter. There were nine kids, so Christmas morning felt like being in a toy store.
After I got married and had children of my own, the tradition continued. We had many wonderful holidays. But time passed. Our boys grew up, morphed into men, moved away. During the year our house now feels too big, but when everyone comes home to stay during Christmas the house is jammed, every bedroom occupied.
This year those bedrooms will stay empty. Last year we had nine stockings hanging from the mantle. This year there will be two. Our sons agreed that, given the most recent surge, it didn’t make sense for them to come home for Christmas.
In some ways it’s a relief. No huge food shopping trips. No big holiday meals and washing pans until 9 p.m. at night when I’m so tired I can barely stand up. I usually buy panettone at this time of the year. We have a tradition whereby we eat slices of this sweet bread on Christmas morning while we open our presents. But this year when I saw panettone at the supermarket I didn’t pick one up.
Christmas presents? Yes, but probably fewer.
Decorate the house? Yes, with a twist. I’ve recently gotten chummy with the birds. I just bought a seed wreath, complete with a festive red bow. The finches are going to love it.
We’ll put up a Christmas tree though probably not a big one. At Thanksgiving I scoured the stores in search of a small turkey. Now, I’m looking for a small tree. That seems fitting in the year of the shrinking Christmas.
I’m not religious, so Christmas is more about the connection I feel with people I love. It harks back to the magic of my childhood. It’s about something mysterious stirring in the darkness…the possibility of a new beginning.
2020 has left a shadow over everyone and everything. The ultra-short days don’t help. Here in New Hampshire it’s dark by four in the afternoon. I hunger for sunlight. And it’s coming. The Winter Solstice will be here before we know it, bringing fresh sunshine into the sky.
Sure, Christmas will feel different this year. I won’t be able to spend it with many people I love, and their absence will ache. Please don’t tell me it’s “just another day” because it’s not — it’s Christmas.
But I intend to nurture the Christmas spirit in my own way. I’ll refill my birdfeeders. I’ll phone a few old friends, see how they are weathering the storm. I will try to savor the simple things: a crackling fire, glass of wine, red cardinal on a snowy branch, the sparkle in my wife’s eye. And, maybe, a second helping of Rosie’s jam cookies.
This may be the year of the shrinking Christmas, but my heart won’t shrink because I won’t let it. I’m keeping the faith.