NEW HAMPSHIRE should adopt a statewide face mask mandate. Why? For our common good.
Our national and local mixed messaging around face masks and their role in mitigating the pandemic contributes not only to illness and death, but also to a sense of cynicism in our youth and a feeling of desperation and despondence among our most vulnerable.
As the parent of teenagers living in Manchester, I have daily access to the sense of dismay that our young people experience both as New Hampshire residents and as essential workers (at businesses like Market Basket, where many young people are hired for public facing, entry-level summer jobs) when we compel them — but not customers — to wear masks.
I like to think my kids are as good as most, but they increasingly perceive our country’s mandatory/arbitrary outlook on COVID-19 with a shoulder shrug. Why should they continue to care when others don’t? What does this say about their young and developing spirits? What does it say about ours?
I believe that when we tell our essential workers — many of whom are youth, low-income workers, and racialized minorities — that they must wear masks to work but that this rule does not apply to customers, we downgrade their status from essential worker to disposable worker.
People feel this. They know it. And, I believe it is contributing not only to the global health crisis, but also to the degradation of our civic lives and spirit.
The English word spirit comes from the Latin “spiritus,” which means breath.
I want to pause here, because our ideas of breath and spirit and inspiration are all linked in our language and deeply apprehended in this fearful and hopeful moment in our history. Shortness of breath is, of course, one of the terrifying symptoms of COVID 19. It’s also the asthmatic condition of people who inhabit spaces suppressed by poverty, pollution and poor air quality. Shortness of breath and suffocation are symptoms of the spirit-crushing condition of trying to live under the heel of racism in the United States.
There’s an awful thematic resonance here that exhorts us to make sense of breath, and spirit, and life in these times and in our lives.
But it’s touch and go.
If we cannot enforce a no-mask-no-entry policy in our public spaces and businesses, we lose an opportunity to value and protect vulnerable workers; we abdicate an opportunity to inspire our youth in the virtues of personal and collective responsibility and sacrifice for the common good.
We can’t pretend that people aren’t noticing when we refuse to make minor sacrifices in our way of life and instead demand that entire groups of people sacrifice their lives instead. The worst part is that we demand this not for some greater cause, but for the benefit of a few shortsighted customers, for the shallow vanities of our unexamined individualism, and for the mercenary exigencies of our stockholders.
Here is where we have an opportunity to value and to care for each other better. A mandate requiring us — all of us — to wear masks is a small thing. And, the right thing to do. It’s too important to leave to chance or to folly.
Once we establish this simple rule for Granite Staters, we can better enforce it in our own families and spheres of influence.
Far from being an infringement on our personal liberties or an uncomfortable hindrance to our breath, face masks are a simple and proven way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. What this means is that face coverings are exactly the opposite of what they’ve been accused of being by those who won’t wear them.
The humble face covering is not only a symbol, but a very practical tool for the preservation of breath and life and spirit. As the hopeful parent of a couple of future citizens, I would welcome a mask mandate…with a breath of relief.