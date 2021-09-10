NEW HAMPSHIRE tenaciously holds to its first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Certainly other states would like to own our traditional position – for the money, for the prestige, for what are perceived as more inclusive and diverse populations, more representative of the country as a whole.
Well, I cannot argue about the desire for capital or publicity, but I will challenge the notions of diversity and how to define what is important.
Yes, changing slowly though we are, all in all New Hampshire remains one of the Whitest states. Number four at my last check. But I have long resented the assumption that one’s skin color means one cannot care about human beings with a different complexion. Heavens, over 360,000 White soldiers died to emancipate Black slaves. That is worth remembering occasionally.
It is also alarming that some in the chattering class seem to assume that any ethnic group – red, yellow, Black, White, brown – is uniform in outlook and opinion. In fact, that common surmise itself smacks of prejudice.
But let’s look at some other reason whereby New Hampshire might be a good place for a first test for aspiring presidents. And some other aspects of diversity and inclusion seldom mentioned.
New Hampshire is a state with a high percentage of military veterans. We are number 13, but the margin between us and the winning Alaska is quite narrow. New Hampshire possesses a much higher vet percentage than supposedly diverse states like, say, California and New York. It is so common these days to say to a vet “Thank you for your service.” Well, giving someone who put on our country’s uniform and signed a blank check of sacrifice might be quite well thanked by being afforded a strong voice in voting. I might also note that a veteran knows what it is to serve shoulder to shoulder with folks of a variety of colors in real diversity and inclusion – not the manufactured or photo-op kind.
Student debt is a national problem much in the news. And grandiose solutions are often postulated, at the end of the day most of them merely transferring debt elsewhere. Well guess what state has the greatest percentage of student debt? Yup, it’s us. So perhaps good for New Hampshire to have a meaningful say in national policy concerning millennial aspirations.
Percentage of actual voters? New Hampshire is quite high there, too – seventh in the last national election. And in primary season one tends to meet presidential aspirants whether one wants to or not. I do. My kids did – one even appearing on CNN once. My wife ran into one candidate last time while getting coffee. A long time ago, I was a White House military social aide, but that experience had nothing on seeing alleged VIPs of politics or the fourth estate during a New Hampshire primary season. A small state with truly engaged citizens is a healthy national lab.
Also, some 17 percent of our population works outside New Hampshire. And most of these are in metro Boston. I did this for a number of years, and you can bet one becomes aware of political policies, outlooks and programs quite at variance with those prevalent in the Granite State. But this is a form of diversity too. In fact one might note that bordered by Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and Canada we routinely interact with communities who own quite different social and fiscal approaches from our own.
Also, there is real diversity in our state between urban and rural. Having lived in New York City, Washington DC and Los Angeles, I know that our cities do not compare in size and complexity with them. But in Manchester and Nashua, one may readily witness the same opportunities and challenges of any big city. Check out the number of languages in some schools. Also, we own a seacoast and mountains. And for sure we learn a lot from tourists from all over who flood our state summer, fall, and winter.
A while back my brother and I had a conversation wherein he allowed as our high school had not been at all diverse. He was referring to skin tones. I agreed, but stated that we had been quite disparate in socio-economic class. And he readily agreed (not a frequent occurrence with the two of us). He and I were firmly ensconced in the lower middle class, but we knew numerous scions of privilege. Indeed our school’s college placement of folks in the Ivies would be the envy of most prep schools. But there were also many classmates whose future was the nearby paper mill or perhaps as a railroad or waterfront laborer – or at that time the draft.
Often our conventional national considerations of diversity are actually not inclusive enough.