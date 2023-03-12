THAT THE 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen persists among a sizable minority of Granite Staters. I had at first thought it somewhat hilarious that politicos whom I had long believed incapable of organizing a carpool were held to be capable of a massive national deception but that belief of electoral theft persists. I later came to other personal conclusions as to the unlikelihood of a false plebiscite.

Let me state up front that I harbor no left-wing sympathies in political beliefs, which I normally keep to myself, having been a career military officer and then a security consultant working at the national level.

Ray Brown lives in Londonderry.

