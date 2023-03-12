THAT THE 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen persists among a sizable minority of Granite Staters. I had at first thought it somewhat hilarious that politicos whom I had long believed incapable of organizing a carpool were held to be capable of a massive national deception but that belief of electoral theft persists. I later came to other personal conclusions as to the unlikelihood of a false plebiscite.
Let me state up front that I harbor no left-wing sympathies in political beliefs, which I normally keep to myself, having been a career military officer and then a security consultant working at the national level.
There are any number of reputable and accomplished private security organizations of long standing. Too numerous to list, examples include: The American Society of Industrial Security, The Rand Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton, Battelle, SAIC, Kroll Associates, and Control Risks — just to name a handful. Yes, I have worked with some of them. None of these many — NONE — has produced anything about election irregularities of any consequence. There would have been lucrative contracts aplenty had there been any real evidence of national larceny. There was certainly such work to be had after 9/11 and following Hurricane Katrina. I think that work paid for my kids’ college educations. It’s from that experience that I base my stand.
These private institutions have indeed studied the events of Jan. 6, 2021, extensively. There was plenty to study about systematic security failure at numerous levels and plenty of blame to be shared. But concerning the actual 2020 election results, there just has been no there there. Nor are security and intelligence professionals foolish enough to attempt to prove that fraud did not occur. Proving a negative proposition is a fool’s errand. In recent years psephology — the statistical study of elections and trends in voting — has been a fool’s errand, but that is another story for another time by somebody else.
Of those who propound that many tellers and checklist supervisors were crooked or duped, well, the associated cheerleaders in the news business seem to be pursuing ratings rather than what they actually believe to be true. Probably they know a good deal more about entertainment than security and intelligence, just as Mike Lindell knows more about making pillows than providing “absolute proof.”
The “deny cult” has owned a trickle down effect. As the old saw goes, “God made the world, man made the city, and the Devil made the small town.” And the conspiracy mindset has been copied in small-town deliberations, in debates about public education and public health, and of course, integrity of vote counting. It may even reach into homeowner associations.
There are serious issues at all levels of governance and it is not that debate should not be heartfelt. Rather, perhaps we could take a lesson from Ike Eisenhower, the general and president. He never allowed his staff to attack someone’s motives. Plans, ideas and actions? Oh, yes. But never motives. You cannot really know these. Sound advice from a guy who knew quite a bit about planning major endeavors and in dealing with prima donnas.
