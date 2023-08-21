THE JONES ACT of 1920 comes up periodically in political commentaries. This law authored by Senator Wesley Jones, a Washington Republican, owns both ardent supporters and bitter detractors.

Under the Jones Act, foreign carriers and crews are banned from domestic water routes. Cabotage from one U.S. port to another is restricted to U.S.-built, -crewed and -flagged vessels. The requirement was a protectionist economic strategy designed to assist America’s shipyards and its maritime fleet.

Ray Brown is a retired USCG captain and lives in Londonderry.

Alex Ward: Teens can turn an after-school job into debt-free college

I’M A high school economics teacher. Every year, I watch as sophomores, juniors and seniors stress out over the SATs, end-of-year exams, and the financial burden of college. And no wonder: New Hampshire college graduates have the highest debt load in the country. In 2020, the average was ove…

Rep. Timothy Horrigan: Moffett's contempt for America's team

MY COLLEAGUE Rep. Mike Moffett’s somewhat rambling op-ed (published August 11th) “A soccer adieu to the USWNT” has inspired me to write my own commentary. I am writing on Sunday, Aug. 13, before the last two rounds of the knock-out phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If you are reading…

Jason Sorens: Study critical of NH business tax cuts is myopic

THE New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute recently released a study modeling the effects of state business tax cuts on revenue. They found that the cuts resulted in less revenue. But there’s a problem: the fact that the tax cuts may have reduced revenue does not make them bad policy.

