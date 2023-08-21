THE JONES ACT of 1920 comes up periodically in political commentaries. This law authored by Senator Wesley Jones, a Washington Republican, owns both ardent supporters and bitter detractors.
Under the Jones Act, foreign carriers and crews are banned from domestic water routes. Cabotage from one U.S. port to another is restricted to U.S.-built, -crewed and -flagged vessels. The requirement was a protectionist economic strategy designed to assist America’s shipyards and its maritime fleet.
The law requires that the coastal trade, trade on the Great Lakes and Inland Rivers, and non-contiguous American lands — including Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and American Samoa — be carried in American hulls. The Jones Act does indeed make some trade and logistics more costly and it certainly creates inconveniences.
The Jones Act is most certainly protectionist but so too are the armed forces of the United States. A flagged merchant marine fleet is critical to our security. Yet today, American shipbuilding and repair capacity is anemic. Only the Jones Act and requirements of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard provides a limited ability to build and repair ships.
Americans are beset with both short memories and sea blindness. In 1945 there were 5,500 merchant ships flying the Stars and Stripes. And their importance to World War II victory? Without these ships there would have been no allied invasion of Europe. In England the only light would have been Churchill’s cigar.
The cost was dear in sailors’ lives. On a percentage basis, merchant mariners lost more people than any of our uniformed armed forces — some 9,000 lives. American ship building ability — at one point Liberty ships were being launched at the rate of one a day — and the bravery and brilliance of the Royal Navy together enabled a second front. Without it there would have been no “Longest Day.”
Today there are fewer than 200 U.S. flagged oceangoing ships — 0.4% of the world’s merchant fleet.
China builds more than 40% of large ocean-going vessels (more than 1,000 per year, compared to approximately 10 per year in the U.S.). Not only that, Beijing also registers a significant number of these vessels under the Chinese flag (4,569 as of Jan. 1, 2020).
If the competition today is among the great powers, America has not suited up for the seaward realms.
Certainly a good deal of U.S. money, cargo, and influence is tied up in foreign hulls (flags of convenience) and polyglot international crews that serve American interests. About 90% of all trade goods are carried over the waves, so we might wonder about assurance in times of crisis.
In the Jones Act we retain a modicum of ship building, ship repair, and American seamanship. Outsourcing this national security apparatus would be Uncle Sam shooting himself in the foot and somewhat akin to outsourcing the U.S. Navy.
In September 2022, Hurricane Fiona devastated Puerto Rico. Our fellow citizens on the American island needed a great deal of resupply. The Jones Act was blamed for delays in assistance, as foreign ships were readily available to haul away. But it isn’t so simple. Two days after the Coast Guard reopened the port after safety could be assured, the Department of Homeland Security waived the Jones Act for the emergency.
But even after it was lifted, many port workers were not able to leave their families. Many offloading facilities were inoperable. Drivers were in short supply and many roads were impassable. I commanded Coast Guard forces in the U.S. Virgin Islands initially in the wake of Hurricane Marilyn in 1995 and well understand the chaos, despair and acute need.
If more U.S. flagged ships had been available, there could be no complaint about the Jones Act, which alone supports our commercial maritime capabilities.
It is not just the number of hulls and the number of Yankee seamen that concerns us. Shipyard workers — ship fitters, pipefitters, riggers, cable pulls, welders, et.al. — are a diminishing and aging population. Shipbuilding and ship repair are difficult, arduous, and specialized callings. When a facility is lacking, sailors will disparagingly refer to it as a “bicycle shop.”
Our sea blindness is troubling. Without hulls plying the waves, no one would have their morning coffee, start their car, or turn on any electronic device. And that would just be the start of our woes.
Ray Brown is a retired USCG captain and lives in Londonderry.
