WONDERING about fatherhood lately, as Father’s Day is only recently in the rear view mirror.
Some 31% of births in New Hampshire are to unmarried couples. That is well below the national average of 41%, but still no cause for celebration. I am a father myself of three, now grown and successful adults.
I have also been for 13 years a court-appointed special advocate for abused and neglected children. I have encountered cases where a father’s whereabouts are unknown. I have seen fathers’ parental rights terminated, sometimes voluntarily, once mandated by the court. Hard stuff to witness and advocate for.
Absent fathers, terminated or not, threaten our society. I have a certain outlook on this as a former athlete and coach, a service academy graduate, and a career officer — dinosaur-like though some may consider these experiences — that perhaps affords some lessons.
Let me speak here about the male of our human species, not because he is more important than the distaff counterpart, but because much of my life has been dealing with young men. Daughters need fathers, too. But that is another story for another time.
Boys really want to become men. They need models. Masculinity is not a dirty word, just not employed much these days. It is not machismo. It is strength and honor and protecting those in need. Yeah, I know gender neutrality is abroad with the pronoun police and that gender fluidity is becoming a fad, however fatuous its origin.
But boys do want to become men. Denied the role models they will celebrate their aspirant manhood in errant ways — drugs, alcohol, gangs, pornography, objectification of women, sexual harassment, and rebellion against legitimate authority (teachers, law enforcement, legal commerce).
Much better if there is a father to establish norms of behavior, and one seen to provide and protect. One who teaches that worthwhile tasks in life are not taken on in spite of being hard, but because they are hard and need to be done.
These musings were occasioned by the unexpected death of my son-in-law some 16 months ago. My daughter was six months pregnant and had a two-year-old toddler. Well, it has been quite a ride this past year, and my wife and I are pleased to have been of aid. And sometimes exhausted.
On Father’s Day, I was given a gift from my grandchildren which I cherish. But I can never be the kids’ father... I can only be the best grandpa I can be. And I regret that by the time the children are teens that my formerly collegiate football legs will be even more arthritic than they are now.
Still I hope to be involved, along with a caring uncle. I know they need a man about. God did not make a creation mistake.
Today most young men in America cannot pass the physical, mental and moral requirements to enter the Armed Forces. Fewer are seeking education of any form after high school. And we have so many children born out of wedlock.
LET’S TALK about children’s wellbeing and Kayden’s Law, which was part of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021, as the Annie E. Casey Foundation recently asserted that New Hampshire is the number one state in the nation for children’s wellbeing. I visited their website …
NSC-131 — the infamous neo-Nazi “social club” — recently reared its ugly head at the Teatotaller Cafe in Concord in protest of the café’s monthly drag queen story hour. As if I couldn’t be more annoyed at an individual called “Juicy Garland” reading books to kids (emphasis on “juicy” being p…
A YEAR AGO, June 24, 2022, the reproductive rights landscape in our nation changed dramatically when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Many of us shared a sinking feeling that our nation had taken a major step backward in the fight for reproductive rights, and over the past year…
WHEN OUR Founding Fathers established our constitution, they were fleeing corruption and tyranny to create a system with checks and balances, and self-government, a model where all voices could be represented. But the framers could not have anticipated the extraordinary concentration of powe…
DEMOCRACY IS a messy business. We already knew that. Even before Newt Gingrich broke the modern-day political process with his 1994 “Contract with America” — waging a contract on America that has led us in a straight line to the current state of affairs — we’ve had rocky times.
THE Democratic National Committee’s primary calendar blunder is a golden opportunity for Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom. New Hampshire will hold its first-in-the-nation primary as required by our state law.
AS ANOTHER legislative session has come to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what we, as legislators, have accomplished this session to improve the lives of all Granite Staters. Every two years I have the added privilege to reflect on a particularly weighty responsibility we carry, th…