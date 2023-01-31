LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.
Though national security in handling secrets goes back at least as far as the ancient Greek city states, our own United States derived its current system immediately after World War II. And while means of gathering information have expanded exponentially, the law, as ever, is a bit behind technological advances. The basic classification system has changed quite little.
Frankly, we do not need more regulations. What we need is more personal responsibility, particularly among some of our nation’s leaders.
In recent years, Hillary Clinton had her private email server receiving and sending classified intelligence. Donald Trump had his cache of unsecured documents at Mara Lago. And now President Joe Biden seems to own new discoveries every few days. And their partisans and critics flip-flop between being apologists and attack dogs depending upon their own political preferences. Were it not so serious this shifting logic could be a hilarious comedy skit for Saturday Night Live.
The email debacle is frightful in that it revealed governmental relationships, personal relationships which might be exploited, and other emails readily hacked by some folks who are quite adept at that. As for the documents of the two Presidents — I know not what they hold, nor do I want to.
However, I do know from experience that some intelligence often seems to be of no consequence and that the real find for an adversary is learning how we know. I know of drug smuggling cases that were dropped because the prospect that the means and methods used being exposed would not be worth the cost of putting a few bad guys away. Arresting officers were never pleased, and I do not blame them.
The chattering class includes those who speak of legal matters, those who pontificate on political consequence, and also those who speak of the “public’s right to know.” Having held a “top secret clearance” for 26 years and “special access” for five, I am a bit more concerned with the public’s right to be safe. I knew the recently released Cuban spy Ana Belen Montes, and know a portion of the damage she did to America and Americans. It’s not all in the related books.
Incidentally, I also personally knew two serving officers who had their commissions vacated for offenses much less egregious than those mentioned above by our senior leaders. No one should be above the law.
Circling back, leaders do create an atmosphere. Yes, there is direct guidance the boss puts forth, but at least as important are the standards the boss lives by. It becomes ambient to their colleagues and charges. When I was on active duty, my shipmates and I always knew the commanding officer’s boundaries, whether spoken or not.
The close associates come to know what the boss will and will not abide, even if unspoken or hypothetical. Seems some senior leaders own lax standards or prefer sycophants to those who speak the truth to power.
The former secretary of state, the former president, and our current president failed in their patriotic trust.
Ray Brown is a former intelligence officer who lives in Londonderry.
IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the…
IF DEMOCRATS learn any lesson from the 2022 midterm elections, it should be that young voters are the key to the success of our party. All over the country, but especially here in New Hampshire, young voters tipped the scales and sent Democratic candidates up and down the ballot over the fin…
OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, …
NEW HAMPSHIRE citizens experience some of the highest cancer rates in the country. But when scientists talk about cancer in terms of statistics, we risk depersonalizing the tragedy each family faces when their child, family member, or close friend is diagnosed with cancer. Each cancer or mor…
YEARS AGO, when she was only 9 years old, a little girl named Jada approached me at a meeting in Plaistow to tell me about the pain her family was feeling after her beloved cousin died of an opioid overdose. I was proud of Jada for speaking up, but heartbroken that she had to.
ON MARCH 9, 2010, I quit drinking. I had just been arrested for my second DUI and I knew my life had to change. I went to my first AA meeting and listened to stories of addiction, homelessness, lost jobs and estrangement from families. I didn’t see “failures,” “losers,” or “addicts,”I saw pe…
IN THE 1960s there was a song called “Wishen and Hopin”, asserting that wishing and hoping was not going to get your man, it would take a lot more effort on one’s part. The same holds true for the end of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 disease.
HAVING TAUGHT fifth- and sixth-grade world geography to elementary students for 35 years, and having studied the readings of the sailing tactics of the Portuguese under the leadership of Prince Henry the Navigator, I think I know a little more than the average person about this world-renowne…
RECENT LEGISLATION discussed in Concord is desperately trying to get rid of the bail commissioner system in New Hampshire and replace them with magistrates and additional circuit court judges at a significant cost to taxpayers. This movement is obviously not supported by the bail commissione…
THIS JAN. 22 we should be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade; instead, our country is confronting a stark reality in which younger generations have fewer rights than the last and one in three Americans no longer have the right to safe, legal abortion in their home state.