THE LEGENDARY Major Robert Rogers seems to have survived the recent spate of cancel culture initiatives. His statue on the Hudson River, his boyhood home in Dunbarton, his name on the U.S. Army Ranger Roll of Honor, have all survived the current latter day self-righteousness. Also, the U.S. Navy’s naming of ships Ranger since the days John Paul Jones’ took command of the first in Portsmouth in 1777 has not yet been challenged.
Rogers’ feats in the Seven Years War have long been legendary. His acts inspired the novel Northwest Passage by Kenneth Roberts, a similarly named 1940 Spencer Tracy movie and a 1950s TV show.
Rogers’ “28 Rules of Ranging” remains U.S. Army doctrine. The Abenaki community at Saint Francis in Canada, which a 28-year-old Rogers destroyed deep behind enemy lines, had named Robert Rogers “White Devil” well before his forced march northward. And the feats of Rogers Rangers in the two Battles on Snowshoes, at the raid on Saint Therese, in the French surrender of Montreal, and the ventures northwest to the Great Lakes on behalf of the Crown, are all superhero stuff. Robert Rogers was revered by his rangers for leadership and battle skill.
But Rogers is a flawed man in the modern mind. There are contradictions in his persona. He fought savagely against native tribes allied with the French. Perhaps seared in his memory had been the brutal raid on his boyhood home in Dunbarton in 1746, and the mutilation of his brother’s body in 1757. Contrarily, for all his bloodletting, Rogers also allied himself with Stockbridge and Pequot tribes, campaigning alongside the English. Indeed, some of these Indians became rangers — as did some Britons with noble connections. And, interestingly, there actually were African-American rangers — one of whom Rogers personally busted out of jail.
But Rogers also had occasionally owned slaves and/or indentured servants. He fought against the Red Man and he was not a thoroughgoing abolitionist. These are unforgivable sins in the modern social consciousness.
And there is another personal flaw to be noted. Though the major impoverished himself paying and supporting his men, and indeed would undertake any personal risk for them, both before and after the Seven Years War, he was an imbecile in personal commerce. His business ventures were always failures, poorly considered and demonstrating abominable risk judgment. Debt was a way of life for him, destroying his marriage and leaving other colleagues suspicious. Robert Rogers was a superb frontier soldier, but seems to have failed at any other endeavor. His penchant for strong spirits assisted in his disappointments.
Lastly there is the charge that Robert Rogers betrayed his country by siding with the British during the Revolutionary War. But perhaps the truth is a bit more complicated. Rogers returned to his old new country from London at the outset of hostilities and offered his services to General George Washington. However, the general was reluctant to accept the request owing to Rogers’ close ties to the British and the possibility of espionage. In truth, Rogers did not have the characteristics of a spy. CIA case officers and FBI counterintelligence agents are usually the type who would make good businessmen and be successful at sales — which Robert Rogers certainly was not. The Continental Army did well to refuse Rogers’ offer, but not for the reason supposed.
Rogers subsequently requested that the Crown allow him to raise ranger companies as he had in the 1750s. His first assembly was the Queen’s Rangers, made up of loyalists in the Greater New York area. By this time, an obvious alcoholic, Rogers completely failed in command. Relieved for vague “medical” reasons, Rogers later attempted to recruit the King’s Rangers in Nova Scotia. He failed there, too, having become dissolute with overindulgence of rum rations. The one-time hero would return to England in disgrace and die in lonely poverty in 1794.
Personally, I tend to believe that Rogers wished in 1775 to return the one and only thing he had ever done well — command troops in combat. Refused by Washington, he turned to General William Howe, whose older brother had been killed in the French and Indian War and had greatly admired Rogers. But by the time of Bunker Hill — where Rogers’ former second-in-command, John Stark, would distinguish himself in the Continental Army — the major had lost his battle with alcohol.
Like Special Agent Eliot Ness and Marine Hero John Thomason, Robert Rogers was conquered by addiction — something no mortal enemy had ever done to him — in both his stamina and judgment.
Still, we might be glad that cancel culture has not yet cancelled Rogers. His heroics in the French and Indian War set the example for today’s legendary 75th Ranger Regiment. Sometimes people should be remembered for their best.