“PUT NOT your trust in princes, nor in any child of man” is a quote from Psalm 146. And it is quite applicable to us today.
Politics seems to be supplanting religion as our basis for morality, character, and purpose. Less than half of the American population now claim church membership. A majority still claim belief in God, though the attendant knowledge and intensity varies widely. But we sure do get riled up by elections, election controversies, and legislation.
This trend manifests itself in some curious ways.
For instance, have you noticed how seldom morality is mentioned when discussing societal problems? Gun violence and abortion, to name two prominent issues, are cast as legal matters, not as moral concerns. And the proposed solution to most contemporary problems is that there should be an attendant law.
A society owns a proliferation of laws when the spiritual dynamic is lost. The United States possesses more civil rights laws than any nation on earth. Yet bigots persist, in all races and all classes. That’s not a political problem, but a spiritual challenge.
Politics has come to dominate our neverending news cycle. Increasingly news reporting and commentary resemble sports talk, though sports talk is certainly more reliable and less biased. More based upon facts, too.
There was a time in which religious belief could be a significant factor in relationships. It still may be, but less so. Marrying across a religious divide, probably because religion is not important, is quite common. Some 27% of the population with no ultimate and assured belief beyond this mortal coil. Yet conflicting political outlooks are increasingly a red flag in personal relationships and family gatherings. How many public warnings were issued about Thanksgiving dinner?
And the major events of life — births, marriages and deaths — always and certainly own their legal components, but now less often their spiritual aspects. One that is rather noticeable is that many funerals are now “Celebrations of Life.” Nothing wrong with that in and of itself. But left out is any notion of the resurrection of the dead, the afterlife. There is the implicit suggestion that this world is all there is, and the troubling inference that attendant contemporary politics are the ultimate importance.
Actual anti-theists, those ardently opposed to the concept of God, are relatively few. Oh, they can be noisy, usually about the separation of church and state. Somewhat humorous in the discussion is the wide ignorance that Thomas Jefferson actually employed those words to ensure a clergyman that the church would not be harmed by the state, not the other way around.
Mine is not any lament for some good old days that never actually existed in Norman Rockwell’s artistic world. Nor is it a plea for quietism in citizenship. I spent my professional life defending this great country of ours and would proudly do so again. Rather it is a concern about where we place our ultimate hope and trust.
Our passing political affairs are just that. Passing. And to be all wound up for certain people in politics and causes is ultimately a losing proposition. Yes, we have had our Abraham Lincoln, George C. Marshall and Colin Powell. But I expect most of us could name a large number of supposedly public servants whom we would trust as far as we could throw a piano.
Robert Louis Stevenson once wrote satirically about the hope of utopians and electioneering: “Be ye our conscience, make laws so wise, and continue from year to year to administer them wisely, that they will save us from ourselves and make us righteous and happy, world without end. Amen.” He then put forth some caustic opinions about the parliament of his day.
The Psalmist wrote “Put not your trust in princes, nor in any child of man.....” (Psalm 146:3). Good advice for the Advent and Christmas season.
IT HAS finally come to pass and fate works in mysteriously wonderful ways. We learned Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is stepping down on the same night Donald Trump announced his intention to run again for president.
