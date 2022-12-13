“PUT NOT your trust in princes, nor in any child of man” is a quote from Psalm 146. And it is quite applicable to us today.

Politics seems to be supplanting religion as our basis for morality, character, and purpose. Less than half of the American population now claim church membership. A majority still claim belief in God, though the attendant knowledge and intensity varies widely. But we sure do get riled up by elections, election controversies, and legislation.

Ray Brown lives in Londonderry.

