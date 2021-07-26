REMEMBER WHO? Well, when we think of New Hampshire heroes and legends the name James Hackett is not in the pantheon among, say, Daniel Webster, John Stark, Robert Rogers, Alan Shepherd, and Robert Frost. And sometimes we adopt that erstwhile resident John Paul Jones. But maybe Hackett might deserve some occasional recognition as an able pioneer whose own was a life well lived, never in fame but always in service and accomplishment. That a portrayal of Hackett’s construction of USS Raleigh adorns the New Hampshire flag is no accident.

First and foremost he was a shipwright, an excellent one. He oversaw the Portsmouth harbor construction of Continental Navy frigates Raleigh, Ranger, America, Congress, and Portsmouth. Later James also would launch two of the first cutters of the United States Coast Guard, and still later more ships for the reborn U.S. Navy.

Part of the Scotch-Irish diaspora so prevalent in colonial New Hampshire, James, born in 1739, came from a family of ship builders. And he grew up early and not easily.

At age 15, as the French and Indian War caused much terrified worry in New England, James joined Rogers Rangers, serving in Captain John Stark’s company. He served for five years, rising to the rank of sergeant. One of two rangers on a patrol surviving a massacre, James was later a prisoner of war in Montreal. After a prisoner exchange, he returned to Ranger duty, serving until his unit was disbanded after the French defeat on the Plains of Abraham.

But his foremost contribution was four decades as a shipwright of both warships and merchant ships at Portsmouth Harbor. The first ship ever purposely built for the Continental Navy was his Raleigh. That man o’ war under construction graces the Seal of New Hampshire.

The second commissioned ship was USS Ranger, whose prospective commanding officer was one John Paul Jones. Like most sea captains, Jones had strict ideas about what he wanted in a ship. His second most famous quote is “I wish to have no connection with any ship that does not sail fast; for I intend to go in harm’s way.”

Captain Jones wanted his ship quickly and correctly completed according to his own specifications — rigging, stores, gun mounts, and berthing. Captains seldom possess an even temper concerning industrial delay or compromise. And that Jones was occasionally — often — at loggerheads with the shipyard owner, founding father John Langdon, is hardly a surprise. Businessman Langdon had his own concerns with costs, supply chains, and workforce recruitment for which the Scottish immigrant aspiring to seafaring glory owned little patience.

Amid it all, James Hackett continued his artisan nautical skills and able supervision. In November 1777, not the optimum time to cross the North Atlantic on a maiden voyage, Ranger would slip and proceed 4,000 nautical miles to France. There, John Paul Jones would bring the message to Benjamin Franklin that the British Army had been defeated at Saratoga and France would be convinced to become nascent America’s first ally.

Though the ship’s company of Ranger did not always comprehend that their mission was to defend democracy, not to practice it, John Paul Jones would haunt the British Isles by taking six prizes, including HMS Drake, soundly defeated in an Irish Sea engagement by the upstart Americans. James Hackett had produced a ship worthy of her captain.

Though his great contribution was building ships for his country, long after the “King’s Woods” of New Hampshire had been freed by the Declaration of Independence, all his working years Hackett remained a part of the New Hampshire militia, deploying for action in Rhode Island and the Battle of Saratoga. He eventually achieved the rank of colonel.

After 40 years of waterfront construction, in 1801 James Hackett departed his work at Portsmouth Harbor and his home in Exeter. No champion of sea power, President Thomas Jefferson saw no need for a large Navy and thus an opportunity for downsizing — though a few years later he would be forced to deploy a squadron to the shores of Tripoli. But James had already in 1796 purchased a farm cum tavern/inn in Brookefield, which was being well managed by his extended family. The enterprise was large (320 acres and many apple orchards) and his family was financially secure.

Never one to take center stage, James Hackett left the stage altogether, having well served his community, state, and country. Maybe we all might be a bit more appreciative of what that ship construction on the state flag means — New Hampshire patriotism and industry at its best.

Daniel Webster, whose father Ebenezer had served alongside James Hackett in the Rangers, perhaps had people like James in mind when he famously uttered: “in the mountains of New Hampshire, God Almighty has hung out a sign to show that there He makes men.”

USCG Captain (ret). Ray Brown is an amateur gardener and outdoor cook living in Londonderry.

