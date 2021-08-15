THAT WAS A hit pop song when I was in high school, something about a lost love (weren’t they all?). It’s apt, as I surmise our Sundays actually are not the same as they were a generation ago.

We may have lost something important in not possessing a day that is just plain different from the other six. I notice this sea change most acutely early on Sunday mornings. We have a family tradition where Dad bounds out early to a bakery and brings home some treats for breakfast before we’re off to divine service. But now I am no longer the only one out early these days. The ball fields are filled with children playing baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, T-ball, football, basketball and skateboarding. The number of participants is high and the availability of parking spaces is low.

Clearly, these kids and their parents will not be singing any hymns or hearing a gospel lesson or even dozing through a homily. Nor are these families sleeping in. The energy level on the fields of friendly strife is obviously high, more than what I peruse at bus stops on school day mornings.

Now I am not one of those critics of athletics. I was captain of my high school and college football teams. And I coached children, including my own, in all manner of recreational competition. Just not on Sunday. In my own youth, Sunday meant church-going, usually a family dinner, and the stores and businesses were closed.

Sunday could sometimes be boring for a kid, but the day was also just plain different from all other days. There was a distinctive lesson there, which the years taught even if a day did not. Something about priorities and eternity.

Nowadays, after competing on the Sunday playing fields, the kids may go to the mall or indulge in video games and then eventually do some homework for Monday. At least that last one has not changed.

Though as a confessing Christian I lament that worship, Sunday School or CCD will not be on the schedule for these aspiring athletes, I am not surprised. The secularization of American society is well documented statistically. And the Blue Laws of a generation ago have all but vanished. Moreover, smartphones and the internet are rapidly expanding the work week as retail commerce had already accomplished some considerable time ago.

There is a common sense Biblical statement that the ways of the parents are visited upon the children and future progeny — and those ways have arrived on the Sunday forenoon.

Now, setting aside concern about spiritual formation, moral instruction, and encouragement of piety — all which I am thoroughly unqualified to pontificate on — I simply wonder about the loss of a day with reminders that there is something or someone beyond this present mortal coil, that the workaday world is not all that there is. I wonder if it damages our collective psyche. That reminder of the beyond used to just be there in the quiet, for both the churched and the unchurched. And for good or ill, that loss must have some societal consequences.

Ray Brown is an amateur gardener and outdoor cook living in Londonderry. He used to teach Confirmation.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Linda Provencal: Message to Washington: Look out for people like me

Linda Provencal: Message to Washington: Look out for people like me

AS A PROUD Manchester resident, it hurts me to say this: me and my family are struggling here. My husband, Paul, and I have never been afraid of hard work, and all we’ve wanted in exchange was to live a good life and be able to spend time with our son and grandkids as we get older. But latel…

Monday, August 09, 2021
Jon Morgan: Vouchers will damage public education, raise property taxes

Jon Morgan: Vouchers will damage public education, raise property taxes

AS THE SON of two New Hampshire educators and a proud graduate of Manchester public schools, I was raised to believe in the promise of public education. And for my three children, public schools should provide them the same opportunity and promise. But it is clear that Governor Chris Sununu …

Sunday, August 08, 2021
Friday, August 06, 2021
Rep. Connie Boyles Lane: The irony of the Freedom Caucus

Rep. Connie Boyles Lane: The irony of the Freedom Caucus

LANGUAGE TO PROHIBIT open discussions about racism, sexism, and intolerance was recently signed into law by Governor Chris Sununu because the Republican majority in New Hampshire has embraced propaganda about our nation’s history promoted by the failed Trump administration. As a longtime res…

Thursday, August 05, 2021
Rep. Deb Hobson: People breathe a little easier in New Hampshire

Rep. Deb Hobson: People breathe a little easier in New Hampshire

PEOPLE HAVE told me that coming up into New Hampshire along Route 95 and Route 93 North they “just breathe easier.” They smell the fresh air, see the beautiful forests and lakes and feel the freedom from our state motto “Live Free or Die.” That infamous phrase uttered in a toast from Gen. Jo…

Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Sen. Ruth Ward: The sky is not falling on NH schools

Sen. Ruth Ward: The sky is not falling on NH schools

EVERY TIME we try to do anything to improve New Hampshire schools, defenders of the status quo scream that we are trying to destroy New Hampshire schools. Every small step, every innovation, every program we put in place to give parents more control over their children’s education, we are to…

Tuesday, August 03, 2021