THAT WAS A hit pop song when I was in high school, something about a lost love (weren’t they all?). It’s apt, as I surmise our Sundays actually are not the same as they were a generation ago.
We may have lost something important in not possessing a day that is just plain different from the other six. I notice this sea change most acutely early on Sunday mornings. We have a family tradition where Dad bounds out early to a bakery and brings home some treats for breakfast before we’re off to divine service. But now I am no longer the only one out early these days. The ball fields are filled with children playing baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, T-ball, football, basketball and skateboarding. The number of participants is high and the availability of parking spaces is low.
Clearly, these kids and their parents will not be singing any hymns or hearing a gospel lesson or even dozing through a homily. Nor are these families sleeping in. The energy level on the fields of friendly strife is obviously high, more than what I peruse at bus stops on school day mornings.
Now I am not one of those critics of athletics. I was captain of my high school and college football teams. And I coached children, including my own, in all manner of recreational competition. Just not on Sunday. In my own youth, Sunday meant church-going, usually a family dinner, and the stores and businesses were closed.
Sunday could sometimes be boring for a kid, but the day was also just plain different from all other days. There was a distinctive lesson there, which the years taught even if a day did not. Something about priorities and eternity.
Nowadays, after competing on the Sunday playing fields, the kids may go to the mall or indulge in video games and then eventually do some homework for Monday. At least that last one has not changed.
Though as a confessing Christian I lament that worship, Sunday School or CCD will not be on the schedule for these aspiring athletes, I am not surprised. The secularization of American society is well documented statistically. And the Blue Laws of a generation ago have all but vanished. Moreover, smartphones and the internet are rapidly expanding the work week as retail commerce had already accomplished some considerable time ago.
There is a common sense Biblical statement that the ways of the parents are visited upon the children and future progeny — and those ways have arrived on the Sunday forenoon.
Now, setting aside concern about spiritual formation, moral instruction, and encouragement of piety — all which I am thoroughly unqualified to pontificate on — I simply wonder about the loss of a day with reminders that there is something or someone beyond this present mortal coil, that the workaday world is not all that there is. I wonder if it damages our collective psyche. That reminder of the beyond used to just be there in the quiet, for both the churched and the unchurched. And for good or ill, that loss must have some societal consequences.