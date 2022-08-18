I HAVE noticed over the last few years that a number of mailboxes in my locale have been removed. I guess it is a sign of the times. What used to require an envelope and a stamp has been largely displaced by internet, email and smartphones. The volume of posted mail has decreased by half over the past 20 years.

This trend away from sending things postal reveals itself in numerous ways. Christmas cards are far less numerous. Many companies prefer that bills be paid online. Smartphones appear to have become a zombie-like addiction for many people. Remote labor has many of us using a personal computer as a means of obtaining a paycheck by working from home.

Ray Brown is an amateur gardener and outdoor cook living in Londonderry.

Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Ray Weaving: Why do candidates fear being viewed as moderate?

Ray Weaving: Why do candidates fear being viewed as moderate?

THE LETTER in the Thursday, July 21, edition of the Union Leader from Hillary Seeger was right on target. The Republican Party used to be one in which everyone could join and all points of view were welcome. This included hard- working people all over the country, no matter what race or ethn…

Monday, August 15, 2022

Rebecca Bryant: When in doubt reach out

THE FIRST DAY of each new school year typically marks an important milestone in a child’s development. But a set of even more important developmental milestones actually begin as young as two months of age. By then, for example, most babies should be able to make sounds other than crying and…

Sunday, August 14, 2022
Friday, August 12, 2022
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

IT WAS obvious from the first time that I met Karoline Leavitt that she was everything she claims to be. She is a proud New Hampshire native from a small town, growing up in a small business family. She learned at a young age the importance of work, and has carried forth that unrelenting wor…

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contracept…

Monday, August 08, 2022
Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

WHAT DEFINES a community? Is it a location, a value system, a bit of both? Should something be called a “community center” when the people who live there don’t want it? Can you claim to be building “community” when you don’t inform abutters, the residents who would be most impacted?