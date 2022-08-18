I HAVE noticed over the last few years that a number of mailboxes in my locale have been removed. I guess it is a sign of the times. What used to require an envelope and a stamp has been largely displaced by internet, email and smartphones. The volume of posted mail has decreased by half over the past 20 years.
This trend away from sending things postal reveals itself in numerous ways. Christmas cards are far less numerous. Many companies prefer that bills be paid online. Smartphones appear to have become a zombie-like addiction for many people. Remote labor has many of us using a personal computer as a means of obtaining a paycheck by working from home.
Of course it is de rigueur to complain about the U.S. Postal Service. And prices do keep going up, but we all know that you get what you pay for in any endeavor. The governmental mission here does not go away even if the money coming in is much diminished.
The U.S. Postal Service delivers nearly half of all the mail in the world and it owns one of the planet’s largest fleets of vehicles.
Certainly, the postal service has its challenges. Since unionization in 1970, the service has transitioned to that difficult status of being a hybrid of government mandates and private operation. It is rather akin to the model of the MBTA, but happily has not yet devolved into a huge pension fund with continuing reliability of transit performance problems.
This brings me back to our disappearing mailboxes. My lament is not really one of nostalgia, though I admit to being instinctively resistant to most change. Rather, when we no longer take time — and yes, a letter does take longer than an email — we often lose the gift of real mindfulness. Time in thought is not wasted. Moreover, one is less likely to fire and forget until there is regret about something written too quickly. Nor will the wrong person be inadvertently copied or forwarded.
Yet there are other reasons the written epistle holds value:
Certain letters merit being read over and over.
Somehow, a romantic email is not so special as something handwritten.
The Army Post Office and the Fleet Post Office are essential to the morale of deployed servicemen.
You cannot send packages over the internet.
Classified material is sent via the U.S. Postal Service.
The recipient of an actual signed letter knows that nothing was copied and pasted.
While what I’ve written might have one believe that I am an inveterate scribe. I am not anymore, though these days I do send weekly handwritten notes to family members. These I am sure do not get lost in copious emails or texts. They probably get read simply because there are so few similar receipts in competition.
Recently, a friend in New Jersey called me upon receipt of a missive from me. He stated that he could not remember the last time he had received such. This from a man whose email I have occasionally found to be full.
I have a 100-year-old aunt. Now a retired psychiatric nurse, she is sharper than any 20-something I know. But the internet is not for her. She delights in sharing my notes with friends and family.
So when I observe that another blue mailbox has disappeared, I feel modern life has become a bit more pedestrian and impersonal.
The latest mailbox to disappear in my environs is the one closest to my home, one which I have visited for many years. There is something a bit satisfying about dropping a letter (or even a bill paid) into a mailbox. Like watering my planters, going to the cleaners, or washing my car, it is a small task completed. That’s something never to be underestimated in the economy of emotions.
I hope the local removals cease for a while.
Ray Brown is an amateur gardener and outdoor cook living in Londonderry.
