WHY DON’T all political advertisements clearly spell out who is behind them?

We all know of the Democratic and Republican Campaign sponsorship of ads but what of the nebulous groups who are unknown to most of us? It makes me wonder who is actually spending money to support or denigrate whom.

Ray Weaving lives in Hampton.

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Monday, October 24, 2022
David Lauren: Dilettante not needed as county attorney

David Lauren: Dilettante not needed as county attorney

DILETTANTE, as defined by the Cambridge University dictionary, is “a person who is or seems to be interested in a subject, but whose understanding of it is not very deep or serious.” Nicholas Sarwark, the Libertarian and Democratic nominee for Hillsborough county attorney this November, whil…

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Reps. Lee Oxenham & Peter Somssich: Republicans failed NH on energy

Reps. Lee Oxenham & Peter Somssich: Republicans failed NH on energy

FOR THE past four years, Gov. Chris Sununu and Science Technology & Energy (STE) Committee Republicans have blocked many urgently needed energy efficiency and renewable energy planning bills and initiatives. It is clear that because this group does not acknowledge the existence of climat…

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Rep. Michael Vose: The truth about high energy costs

Rep. Michael Vose: The truth about high energy costs

DEFYING REALITY, the recent opinion piece about New Hampshire’s energy prices (“NH’s high energy prices are result of Republican intransigence”) tries to divert the blame for escalating costs away from the true guilty party. Federal Democratic legislators and President Biden are the real cau…

Monday, October 17, 2022
Melissa Reep: Support kids with your vote in November

Melissa Reep: Support kids with your vote in November

NEW HAMPSHIRE stands at a crossroads. When it comes to our future, children stand at the center of ensuring the brightest one possible. As a working mom, I know firsthand the importance of early childhood education and access to quality, affordable child care. My family has struggled with se…

Sunday, October 16, 2022
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Here’s how you can reduce energy costs at home

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: Here’s how you can reduce energy costs at home

OVER THE last three years, working families were hit with a myriad of economic challenges, the majority of which were spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to creating strenuous financial hardships for those who struggled with job loss, child care, housing and numerous other obstacle…