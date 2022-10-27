WHY DON’T all political advertisements clearly spell out who is behind them?
We all know of the Democratic and Republican Campaign sponsorship of ads but what of the nebulous groups who are unknown to most of us? It makes me wonder who is actually spending money to support or denigrate whom.
Right about now most voters have probably had it with all of the negative campaign ads pushed at them. What a sad state of affairs that so many untruths are told on TV about the candidates on both sides. It makes some good people glad they are not actively involved in politics these days, which is not good for the country.
Why do candidates shy away from seriously proposing laws to provide “good, accurate, information” about a candidate rather than disparaging opponents? I suppose that anyone challenging an incumbent is afraid to suggest improvements in our campaign system for fear of just being targeted by a deluge of negative information leading to losing an election.
What about suggesting term limits for Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court? Don’t we badly need some new faces with new ideas? Think of Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Charles Grassley, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders, and more who have worn out their welcome and probably have not had a good idea for decades.
Term limits or truth in advertising would have to come from outside of Congress as the entrenched interests would never vote for either suggestion. But someone running for office might bring up the subject and run with it. My guess is that many people in both parties are fed up with the same old politicians.
Here are some truths to consider in the upcoming election. Our burgeoning national budget, interest on that debt is payable before any other expenditure. That interest is getting more expensive by the day and is an astronomical amount. Should the U.S. ever default on debt payments we would see a worldwide depression like never before.
We left behind a billion dollars worth of military equipment in Afghanistan for the Taliban. How come the Joint Chiefs, Secretary of Defense, or even the President, did not come up with a viable plan to remove the equipment six months prior to our departure? Does anyone care about this travesty?
Finally, whatever happened to kindness and respect between our representatives in Congress? You have to be somewhat older to remember the days when Bob Dole (R-Kansas) and George Mitchell (D-Maine) ran the Senate, and Tip O’Neil (D-Mass.) and Gerry Ford (R-Mich.) ran the House. They often disagreed on matters but always had time for respect and kindness. Now, look what we have when someone like Pelosi tears up a State of the Union address right behind President Donald Trump and in full view of the television audience. You don’t have to like Trump but at the time, like all presidents, he deserved more respect.
At this time it would appear that the only new ideas, either Democrat or Republican, will have to come from new candidates and perhaps this year will bring a few.
