I WONDER if any thought has been given to investigating whether Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) financing might be of service to assist homeless citizens.
Prior to my retirement I was director of lending at Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp., a private nonprofit company that provides financing for affordable housing throughout the state. MHIC has been monumentally successful in providing decent housing for thousands of citizens and this includes those who cannot afford apartments. We financed the rehabilitation of hundreds of SRO (single-room occupancy) units, many of which were formerly YMCA housing in several Massachusetts cities. In fact, much of the financing involved housing in the older cities of that state.
SRO housing in particular assists those residents who were formerly homeless, though at this time I am not as familiar with the specific requirements for residents. It may even be designed just for single persons who are employed. As it suggests, the housing consists of one-room units and in the past there were specific regulations and/or restrictions upon residents coming and going during the evenings.
LIHTC provides the financing to enable such housing to be built, either new or for rehab purposes. In any event, if the city of Manchester, or other cities, have not already pursued this effort to provide good housing I would strongly suggest that they do so. The system consists of private or non-profit developers applying for these tax credits with the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
These federal tax credits are awarded by state housing authorities like NHHFA based upon specific requirements. One of which would be the support of the local city or town. Without such support, a local project would probably not be awarded credits.
The federal LIHTC financing program is the stimulus for how affordable housing is financed all across the U.S. Without this program there would be very little affordable housing provided anywhere. It might be an avenue for a possible solution to the homelessness problem in Manchester and elsewhere.
