I WONDER if any thought has been given to investigating whether Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) financing might be of service to assist homeless citizens.

Prior to my retirement I was director of lending at Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp., a private nonprofit company that provides financing for affordable housing throughout the state. MHIC has been monumentally successful in providing decent housing for thousands of citizens and this includes those who cannot afford apartments. We financed the rehabilitation of hundreds of SRO (single-room occupancy) units, many of which were formerly YMCA housing in several Massachusetts cities. In fact, much of the financing involved housing in the older cities of that state.

Ray Weaving lives in Hampton.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Dr. Paul Friedrichs: Big changes are coming, but will NH be ready?

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: Big changes are coming, but will NH be ready?

OUR OLD MAN of the Mountain is 20 years gone, but the changes we’ll see in the face of New Hampshire in the next 20 may relegate his era to the history books as quaintly as the USS Raleigh emblazoned on our state seal and flag. A trifecta of challenges are headed our way: the lack of afforda…

Monday, January 16, 2023
Emerald Anderson-Ford: Discomfort can be the catalyst for change

Emerald Anderson-Ford: Discomfort can be the catalyst for change

EACH YEAR as we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, the nation and local communities find moments of harmony and peace as we remember what it means to be unified as citizens of this world. Like many other world leaders who came before and after him, Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us that our diff…

Sunday, January 15, 2023
Friday, January 13, 2023
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Shane Morin: Not for police to clear homeless camps

Shane Morin: Not for police to clear homeless camps

SITTING HERE writing this piece in my two-bedroom apartment in Dover, I can’t help but be struck by the irony that I’m writing to you, a reader who also likely has a roof over their head. I’m also hit, like a cold front of January, by Manchester’s struggle with pervasive homelessness. Just t…

Rep. Mike Moffett: Tom Brady, taxes, and Kiké

Rep. Mike Moffett: Tom Brady, taxes, and Kiké

WHEN IT was obvious that Tom Brady was leaving the Patriots, I predicted he’d become a Los Angeles Charger. That team needed a quarterback and had just moved to L.A. where it would play in the world’s greatest new football stadium. Brady was a native Californian and L.A. was a great place fo…

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Dan Hebert: Personal finance is finally a core academic subject

Dan Hebert: Personal finance is finally a core academic subject

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu signed HB 1671 into law in June, adding personal finance as a core academic subject in the state’s high schools. This past fall, the New Hampshire Department of Education provided technical guidance that guarantees that personal finance would be taught as a standalone course.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023