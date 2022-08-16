THE LETTER in the Thursday, July 21, edition of the Union Leader from Hillary Seeger was right on target. The Republican Party used to be one in which everyone could join and all points of view were welcome. This included hard- working people all over the country, no matter what race or ethnic background. Sadly, with the advent of the far-right wing zealots, there seems to be little room left for moderate Republicans.

In a similar way, the left-wing socialists have taken over the Democratic Party.

Ray Weaving lives in Hampton.

Friday, August 12, 2022
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

IT WAS obvious from the first time that I met Karoline Leavitt that she was everything she claims to be. She is a proud New Hampshire native from a small town, growing up in a small business family. She learned at a young age the importance of work, and has carried forth that unrelenting wor…

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contracept…

Monday, August 08, 2022
Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

WHAT DEFINES a community? Is it a location, a value system, a bit of both? Should something be called a “community center” when the people who live there don’t want it? Can you claim to be building “community” when you don’t inform abutters, the residents who would be most impacted?

Sunday, August 07, 2022
Friday, August 05, 2022