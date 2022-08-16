THE LETTER in the Thursday, July 21, edition of the Union Leader from Hillary Seeger was right on target. The Republican Party used to be one in which everyone could join and all points of view were welcome. This included hard- working people all over the country, no matter what race or ethnic background. Sadly, with the advent of the far-right wing zealots, there seems to be little room left for moderate Republicans.
In a similar way, the left-wing socialists have taken over the Democratic Party.
We all know that Congress is much more efficient when moderates of both parties stand up and get things done through thoughtful negotiations. But of course the right and left wings of these political parties have stolen control such that there is little room left to accommodate working together for the good of the nation.
Former President Donald Trump, though having made some positive initiatives when he was in office, is attempting to steal the party. Should he run again, and were he to receive the nomination, that will be the end of the Republican Party as we have known it. Who would want to be part of a party knowing its leaders tried to steal a presidential election?
Sadly, moderates in the Republican Party have been reluctant to challenge Trump and his far right loyalists. Where are the senators and representatives who are outspokenly moderate? Why don’t they stand up? Are they so fearful of not being elected? Why would a politician fear being seen as more moderate when most voters are moderate?
I am hopeful that Republicans of a more moderate stripe will run for president and that if Trump does run he will be defeated in the primaries. But this will only happen if more party leaders have the courage to speak up and welcome moderates back into the party process.
We are in serious danger of both major parties being taken over by radicals and this is not good for our country. We need leaders who will work with everyone to get good legislation passed. Examples of where progress might be made quickly are gun control and environmental issues. We also need much better care and treatment of people who suffer from mental illness, which is the reason for most if not all of the mass shootings in the U.S.
What those of us who are still in the Republican Party can do is to vote for more moderate candidates. This year we might have an opportunity to win a congressional or senate seat, but it will not happen with any of the far-right candidates. If you think so, just look at Massachusetts where the retiring Governor Charlie Baker has been isolated by extremists in his own party. Republicans in Massachusetts have zero chance of winning the major races there.
RECENT GDP economic numbers prove the U.S. has entered into recession — two consecutive quarters of negative growth though President Joe Biden and some in the media want to tell us the definition of recession has changed.
