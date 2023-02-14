WHEN WINTER arrives there is always the potential for power outages, as the past several weeks have shown us. We’ve already seen three major storms impact New England, one with wet, heavy snow in northern and western areas, one with vicious wind gusts just before Christmas, and another in late January with more snow that weighed down trees and power lines. Each storm creates its own set of unique challenges, as I’ve learned over my nearly 40-year career.
During that time, I’ve seen a number of changes when it comes to how we prepare for and respond to outages. It wasn’t that many years back that we relied on paper tickets drawn up manually every time a customer called in an outage. Today, technology is available to immediately identify where a person resides on the electrical infrastructure when they contact us. We can take those calls and plot them in what we call an Outage Management System to quickly identify the most likely location where damage occurred. These advances make it possible for us to respond faster and restore power quicker.
As is the case in many industries, a direct line can be drawn between advancements in computer technology and our operations. Of course, technology continues to move forward. Today, there are devices on the system that can basically think and reroute on their own. This, we believe, is where the next great advancement in system reliability can occur over the next decade.
We’ve already tapped into some of this networking potential. We have a system called Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) that makes it possible to have communication with devices down to the substation level, allowing us to respond rapidly to large issues. With further electric grid modernization, we will be able to get more granular information about power flow from the field to our offices, possibly even to include self-correcting, self-reporting devices that will keep power flowing while a crew heads out to make repairs.
We’re starting to deploy more and more smart devices into the field so that we have a better understanding as to what’s going on in real time with our power system. We are building towards what is called an Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) that will ultimately be making decisions based on the information that it’s receiving on how best to manage the system most efficiently.
Not all advancements are technology-based, however. Our Storm Resiliency Program is a great example of how field work can improve reliability. We target specific portions of the electric grid that are important to maintain, such as public safety, emergency shelters, hospitals, or schools, then seek out and remove hazardous trees outside what is considered the traditional trim zone. Ideally, if we can keep these parts of every municipality that we serve up and running, people will have a safe, warm place to go if power is out.
The wind event we saw just before Christmas is an example of where the Storm Resiliency Program provided value to our customers.
At peak, 22,000 Unitil customers were without power and altogether approximately 44,000 customers saw an outage at some point during that storm. However, we were able to restore the core of our system relatively quickly, restoring power to 80% to 90% of those customers in a matter of hours. It is not a stretch to think that if not for our Storm Resiliency Program, significantly more customers may have seen their Christmas plans disrupted.
We’re never going to get away entirely from having to send a crew into the field to pick up the wires and put them back up on the pole, but our ability to restore power efficiently during an event is much more robust thanks to smart technology and smart decisions on system maintenance.
New England faces a unique challenge in the years ahead. Electrification of the transportation and heating sectors is increasing dependency on the electric system. At the same time, the frequency and severity of weather events has been increasing on a global level. Our approach is to add centralized software and intelligent field devices, which ensures safe, reliable, resilient, and sustainable energy systems.
That’s making technology work to keep all of us safer every day.
Unitil Vice President of Electric Operations Raymond A. Letourneau Jr. lives in Hampton.
