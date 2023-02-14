WHEN WINTER arrives there is always the potential for power outages, as the past several weeks have shown us. We’ve already seen three major storms impact New England, one with wet, heavy snow in northern and western areas, one with vicious wind gusts just before Christmas, and another in late January with more snow that weighed down trees and power lines. Each storm creates its own set of unique challenges, as I’ve learned over my nearly 40-year career.

During that time, I’ve seen a number of changes when it comes to how we prepare for and respond to outages. It wasn’t that many years back that we relied on paper tickets drawn up manually every time a customer called in an outage. Today, technology is available to immediately identify where a person resides on the electrical infrastructure when they contact us. We can take those calls and plot them in what we call an Outage Management System to quickly identify the most likely location where damage occurred. These advances make it possible for us to respond faster and restore power quicker.

Unitil Vice President of Electric Operations Raymond A. Letourneau Jr. lives in Hampton.

ON MY many trips to New Hampshire over the years, I often heard people complain that Washington seemed distant and disconnected from people's concerns. It isn't surprising that people here feel that way given the New Hampshire House of Representatives has the smallest constituent-to-represen…

