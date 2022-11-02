IN JUST a few short days, Granite Staters from the North Country to the Seacoast have the opportunity to elect strong, responsible leaders who represent our Granite State values. Whether in our federal offices, Executive Council, or state legislature we can elect leaders who will fight for New Hampshire families.

Under our current Republican state leadership, Granite Staters are suffering from skyrocketing energy prices, rising property taxes, a severe housing affordability and availability crisis, and a coordinated attack on health care and reproductive rights. Chris Sununu and our Republican state legislature have failed New Hampshire time and time again in the last two years, and Granite Staters are paying the price for their failures.

Raymond Buckley is chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party. He lives in Manchester.

Sunday, October 30, 2022
Rep. David Cote: NH doesn't need legislators micromanaging schools

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, the gap in oversight and expectations between public and private schools is growing. Recent laws enacted by Republicans, including a voucher program that exposes the dishonesty of their entire education agenda, have created two distinct types of classrooms in our state.

Chuck Morse: We need Bolduc on point for the 603

ON NOV. 8, New Hampshire has a very important choice to make. As I’m sure you all know, the U.S. Senate is currently in a 50-50 tie and it is very likely that our vote could tip the balance of power in one direction or the other.

Friday, October 28, 2022
Victoria Sullivan: Oops, they did it again

TO APPEASE growing concerns over the homeless in Manchester, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have put forward an ordinance barring shopping carts in our parks. This is another example of an act that makes it look like they’re doing something while in reality accomplishing nothing. Stealing s…

Thursday, October 27, 2022
Barry Brensinger: Imagine the schools of our dreams

GREAT PROGRESS, the kind that reshapes our lives, often begins with bold imagination. Edison imagined safely lighting the darkness of night (1879). The Wright brothers studied the flight of birds, with curiosity and imagination (1903). Engineers at Bell Labs imagined portable, hand-held tele…

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Monday, October 24, 2022
David Lauren: Dilettante not needed as county attorney

DILETTANTE, as defined by the Cambridge University dictionary, is “a person who is or seems to be interested in a subject, but whose understanding of it is not very deep or serious.” Nicholas Sarwark, the Libertarian and Democratic nominee for Hillsborough county attorney this November, whil…

Sunday, October 23, 2022