WHY ARE SO MANY meetings dreaded occurrences?
When summer has ended, the monthly meetings start. And now in autumn many of us are back to many committee meetings, board meetings, trustee meetings. We meet for national, state and local politics, non-profit organizations, church, recreational clubs, and special interest groups. Sometimes there are those infrequent all-membership meetings or New England town meetings. Some businesses and governmental staffs own weekly meetings.
America has more experience with deliberative assemblies at all levels than the rest of the world. For far too many of us, these seem less than a salutary experience.
Over my own professional life, I thought I had become an expert on worthless conferences while stationed in Washington. But I have long since learned that D.C. has nothing on the small town with respect to misunderstood priorities, hidden agendas, and wasted time in conference matters.
Parliamentary procedure has its origin in common law from the misty shores of England, and before that in Roman law. And there are a few first principles therein that often one finds neglected in 21st century consultations:
Only one subject should be discussed at a time.
Personal attacks are to be avoided in debate.
Debate must be germane to the specific subject being addressed.
Every member has rights that are equal to every other member.
The will of the majority must be carried out, while the rights of the minority are preserved.
If all these dicta simply sound like common courtesy and common sense that is because they are just that. Common law is, uh, common. Now, recall how often these common forms have been usurped in your own experience.
Many people at meetings assume they are following Robert’s Rules of Order. Actually, most people at meetings are absolutely clueless about Robert’s Rules. It is admittedly a cumbersome tome and attempting to know and follow each and every stipulation could devolve a serious program into an adult game of Simon Says. Yet, certain methods are most assuredly time savers and clarity inducers when followed.
Since I do not wish to offend anyone nearby who might read the Union Leader, allow me to offer a series of steps from Robert’s that I offered to the chair of a board of directors of a non-profit in New York City of which I am a member. These are less common law than common sense:
Read the motion before discussion, before voting and after voting. (Many people forget what the original motion was — and sometimes it has never been clearly stated.)
Save for the person making the original motion, no one should speak twice on the matter at hand until everyone who wishes to has spoken once. (This may have the ancillary benefit of saving the resident know-it-all from being strangled.)
However interesting and important a related or additional subject may appear in the conversation, debate must be germane and limited to the present motion.
A motion may be divided if too cumbersome.
If all business is completed, you do not need a motion to adjourn. Chair may simply close.
If there are no corrections to the minutes, there is no need for a motion to accept what is already accepted.
Custom and precedent are neither sacred nor profane.
In a vote, silence equals consent.
For executive sessions be rare and careful — the rumors will fly and people will be resentful or worried.
If there is no quorum, no binding decisions may be made.
One does well to peruse the organization’s by-laws once in a while. (On one occasion I was regarded as a radical troublemaker upon having quoted same.)
Now, of course, no procedural rules are a substitute for informed and courteous members, a fair chair, and an agenda that is clear and doable. Sadly, there is no solution for Village Idiot Syndrome – which is that every outfit has one in residence and when he or she leaves, one will rise up to fulfill that role.
I have found that the above measures in parliamentary order do much to smooth the way ahead. And we all own meetings to attend.