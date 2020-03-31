April 1st won’t be just April Fools’ Day to me. Back in 1945 it was Easter Sunday and the amphibious landings at Okinawa, the final reckoning of World War II. The United States would hurl 1,300 ships, three Marine divisions and four Army divisions at the Japanese home islands. Over 11 savage weeks, America would sustain some 75,000 casualties, the Divine Wind sinking 36 U.S. Navy ships and damaging 368. Japanese killed and wounded may have exceeded 180,000. I knew well two men who fought there at the Battle of Okinawa — the last battle. The past 12 months have owned a number of 75th anniversaries of the World War II ordeal by fire. Ere long there will be remembrances of VE Day and VJ Day. But this April 1st, I will especially contemplate Okinawa. And Jake and Bill who were there. Jake was my father, Bill the neighbor across the street. My brothers and I always called Bill “Hawkeye,” though never within his hearing.
I am a baby boomer, a member of that voluminous tribe born between 1946 and 1962. My childhood was in the burgeoning middle class suburbia of the time. There were nine of us boys on the immediate block, ever playing various versions of sandlot baseball, hide and seek, and roughhousing under the watchful eyes of stay-at-home moms. It seemed that every neighborhood kid’s father had been on active service in World War II.
There existed a vague and ill-informed neighborhood hierarchy concerning fathers and their past role in wartime. But rightly atop that pyramid were Jake and Hawkeye. Jake was ever a Marine — double digit battle stars, a ship sunk from under him, shrapnel in the head, and malaria three times. Hawkeye had been an enlisted Navy aviation tail gunner/radioman earning two air medals, and making combat flight missions from aircraft carriers all through the great central Pacific offensive of Admiral Chester Nimitz. Those two guys stood easily atop the neighborhood heap with respect to the past wartime, though neither spoke much about it.
Jake had involuntarily accrued 96 consecutive days of combat at Okinawa, his seaward strife commencing before the landings. And Bill undertook some sojourns away from Okinawa, bombing mainland Japan at 250 feet, in an attempt to stop suicide planes before they took off. A kamikaze had previously hit Hawkeye’s ship, USS RANDOLPH. Okinawa was the denouement of a titanic struggle.
After that, Jake and Hawkeye, having begun the war as teenagers, would come home to civvy street, obtaining drivers’ licenses, employment and some education. They married and raised families in a supposedly quiet, conformist epoch.
In retrospect, those childhood times seem nostalgically happier than their reality, but were certainly no doubt a relief for our parents after their youthful days of the Great Depression and world war. The long running TV shows like “Father Knows Best,” “Leave it to Beaver,” and “The Donna Reed Show” were surely not portraits of reality. But that those dramedies posed an era ideal probably speaks well of post-war America. To us grade school kids the war seemed long ago, as we no doubt believed that any time worth remembering began at our births. And how was it that our “old” quiet fathers now commuting to some seemingly boring job — claims adjuster for Jake and pharmaceutical wholesale for Hawkeye — could have ever been participating in the heroic cinematic and TV derring-do we would watch? Moreover, the local dads sure didn’t look or act like the courageous John Wayne, Robert Mitchum, or Errol Flynn (none of whom had ever served a day in combat).
No, Jake and Hawkeye settled into the boring middle America of the Eisenhower days. Along with a few pounds over time, they put on white shirts and ties each day and commuted to the city. They even wore fedora hats. I recall Hawkeye’s son Willy once sarcastically referring to his dad’s “Joe Cool” sartorial style. Jake and Hawkeye would smoke their Camels and drink some beer and play catch with us kids. I have an abiding memory of the two of them, shortly after coming home from their jobs, occasionally meeting at the end of Hawkeye’s driveway near a cotoneaster bush. Jake tall, Hawkeye short, both with dark wavy hair, blue eyes and ruddy Irish faces. I suppose they discussed baseball, politics, and traffic complaints. Much later I learned that they mostly talked of their Pacific battles, a selective neighborhood club of two.
My own father Jake died quite young, his passing grimly hastened by the war years. Hawkeye gripped my shoulder as we left the funeral mass, indicating he’d always be there for me. And he was. Hawkeye went the way of all flesh many years later. I was with him the day before he died, presenting him with an induction plaque into the Navy Air Combat Crew Roll of Honor (fittingly headquartered aboard Jake’s old ship, USS YORKTOWN, permanently moored at Patriot’s Point, South Carolina).
Well into my adulthood, myself now in uniform, I had advised Hawkeye of a reunion of his old Air Group I’d read about. He reluctantly went and then kept returning to each muster. The second gathering was in Omaha, a far piece from his native northeast, and Hawkeye’s wife then accompanied him. As she and Hawkeye were at the forefront of a group awaiting the Nebraska hotel elevator, the door opened. Ahead of the folks de-boarding stood a man, then well into middle age. With no words but immediate recognition, he and Hawkeye embraced, tears streaming down their faces. Mrs. Hawkeye later told me that there was a whole side of her husband she had never known.
Jake and Hawkeye went to Okinawa and won. Then they came home to their pedestrian world, having saved the best country the world has ever known. They and a lot of guys like them. April 1st has a different meaning for me, one never to reside in the limbo of forgotten things.