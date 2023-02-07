AS DANGEROUSLY cold wind blew across New Hampshire over the weekend, transfer station workers endured temperatures that reached far below zero factoring in wind chill.

In one North Country town, the transfer station facility manager asked to close for staff safety. The town’s leadership refused.

Reagan Bissonnette is executive director of Northeast Resource Recovery Association. She lives in Concord.

Sunday, February 05, 2023
Friday, February 03, 2023
Rep. Arlene Quaratiello: Anti-discrimination law must not be repealed

WHEN I TAUGHT English as an adjunct college instructor, one literary genre that I considered extremely interesting was that of the slave narrative. Hundreds of slaves, overcoming unimaginable obstacles, not only learned how to read but also wrote down their stories revealing the truth about …

Thursday, February 02, 2023
Joe Keefe: Nothing conservative about playing politics with investments

THE U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently issued a rule that allows 401k’s and other retirement plans to offer funds that consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in their investment decisions. It reverses a Trump-era rule that effectively prohib…

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Tom Raffio: Just 15% of VA clients eligible for dental coverage

AS PRESIDENT and CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, charged with advancing oral health and overall wellness of not only our customers but also the general public, it has become a personal mission of mine to put a spotlight on the lack of dental coverage for veterans.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Ray Brown: Leaders create an atmosphere, good or bad

LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.

Michael H. Simpson: Bemoaning that heavy, sticky snow

FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather…

Monday, January 30, 2023
Jean & Richard Knox: We had the show right here!

THE CLASSIC Broadway musical “Guys & Dolls” opens with a trio of racetrack rats touting their picks of the day: Paul Revere, Valentine, Equipoise. “I’ve got the horse right here!” they sing.

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Michael Gorecki: Leavitt and Bolduc losses were 46 years in the making

IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the…