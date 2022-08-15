THE FIRST DAY of each new school year typically marks an important milestone in a child’s development. But a set of even more important developmental milestones actually begin as young as two months of age. By then, for example, most babies should be able to make sounds other than crying and hold their head up when on their tummy.

By six months, most babies can roll from their tummy onto their back and reach to grab a toy they want. At a year, they can pull themselves up to stand, walk while holding onto furniture and play simple games with you like patty-cake.

Rebecca Bryant is president and CEO of Lakes Region Community Services and chairs the board of Community Support Network, Inc., the association of New Hampshire’s 10 area agencies helping people with developmental disabilities and their families. She lives in Moultonborough.

Thursday, August 11, 2022
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

Tom Boucher: Leavitt will fight for New Hampshire not Pelosi

IT WAS obvious from the first time that I met Karoline Leavitt that she was everything she claims to be. She is a proud New Hampshire native from a small town, growing up in a small business family. She learned at a young age the importance of work, and has carried forth that unrelenting wor…

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

Ronald Di Stasio: A post-Dobbs pause to consider the choices ahead

IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contracept…

Monday, August 08, 2022
Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

Carla Gericke: Pave paradise and put up a parking lot?

WHAT DEFINES a community? Is it a location, a value system, a bit of both? Should something be called a “community center” when the people who live there don’t want it? Can you claim to be building “community” when you don’t inform abutters, the residents who would be most impacted?

Sunday, August 07, 2022
Friday, August 05, 2022
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

Sen. Becky Whitley: Prescription drug pricing reform is good politics

WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas…