WHEN A CONDOMINIUM collapsed in Florida in June of this year, tragically killing 98 people, evidence of structural defects, reports of overdue repairs, and emails between owners, contractors, and city officials surfaced, all pointing fingers and demanding answers to the question “Could this have been prevented?” Too many disasters, natural or manmade, are followed by reactionary tales of reform and the bemoaning of missed opportunities, whether intentionally or unintentionally ignored, that might have avoided the looming disaster.
New Hampshire’s long-term care system is such a condo waiting to collapse, whether that care is delivered by a nursing home, home health, or through community-based services, such as those for adults with developmental disabilities or acquired brain disorders.
We are slinging repairs against cracks in the foundation that were decades in the making and identified in reports, studies, data, and white papers, ad nauseam. Yet, here we are, still sounding the alarm and waiting for a tragedy that might bring real sustainable reforms.
I get it. The country is in a workforce crisis. But I struggle to empathize with local employers or even our key partners in other sectors who are facing reduced revenue due to curtailed hours or who have had to close completely due to a lack of staff. New Hampshire’s direct care workers work in organizations that cannot curtail hours or reduce the number of people we serve. If we don’t show up, people die.
I hear the cries about the impact of the pandemic and unemployment benefits, however, I always politely disagree when it comes to our front-line workers, and remind my audiences that our perfect storm was brewing long before any of us ever heard of COVID-19.
We live in an aging state that young people are leaving after high school and they are not returning. We are experiencing more demand for services with fewer people to deliver them.
A lack of workforce housing, affordable childcare, or a living wage for caregivers has been building up the momentum for this crisis in care long before the pandemic turned it into a tsunami.
So long as we dare compare the wages paid to direct care workers to those advertised by the fast food industry and big box retailers, we are sending a clear message that these truly essential workers are not valued. Don’t the vulnerable citizens of New Hampshire needing direct care services deserve to be cared for by well-trained professionals earning a career-inspiring wage?
The reimbursement rates in New Hampshire that are paid to care providers require more than the incremental increases we saw in 2019 and 2020 after almost 15 years without any increases. We need sweeping, significant reimbursement reform, lifting the entire wage scale out of its current trough.
We need workforce housing, childcare and transportation, but, most importantly, we need action on wages and we need it now. Do not wait for this condo to collapse. Call your state legislators and demand better for New Hampshire’s direct care workers before more nursing home beds close, before more home health agencies cannot meet demands and drive more people to our overflowing hospitals. Do it now before our thousands in New Hampshire with developmental and physical disabilities are left home in dangerous situations, possibly even to die.
We have had our warning New Hampshire, now we must demand that the structural damage be addressed, and no one can tell us in hindsight that they wished they had known. We know. We must act.