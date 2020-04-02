I RAISED my right hand and swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic” twice; yet, another pledge has been more impactful on my practice and my life. As a young woman, I stood holding a lantern, in front of my mother, son, friends, classmates, and professors, and recited that “I shall be loyal to my work and devoted towards the welfare of those committed to my care” from the original Nightingale Pledge. This pledge defines the guiding principles of the nursing profession. Following this traditional rite of passage, I donned my pin designating me as a nurse.
At this point, there isn’t a moment that goes by that the average American can escape the thought of, news about, or evidence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news coverage is constant; the fear palpable. People are inundated with statistics, advice, recommendations, and the stream of consciousness with the omnipresent influence of social media. As a healthcare provider, I am receiving frequent calls, text messages, or emails from family and friends asking about my health, my status, and expressing their appreciation and concern for me and those near me. I appreciate the concern. I think it is great that people appreciate health care workers, especially since March Madness was cancelled.
Last night, after stripping in my doorway, preventing my son from touching me, washing my shoes with disinfectant, and showering, I sat with my family to watch the local news. Onto the screen came a grainy image of a nurse, in a hospital, describing the shortage of personal protective equipment. I heard the words “I didn’t sign up for this,” spill from the nurse’s lips. At first, I was certain I had misheard. I was completely flummoxed with this statement; therefore, I couldn’t have heard her correctly. Then, I got angry.
I am not a hero. I am not wearing a Superman suit under my scrubs. I am not actively seeking danger or trying to sacrifice my health and safety for my patients. I am not thrilled that there is a shortage of masks for my colleagues. I am not excited that, each day, health care workers are exposed to a novel virus that kills. But, I was not forced into health care by an authoritarian leader with a quota to meet.
I am a nurse. I am a nurse practitioner. I am trained to assess, diagnose, and prescribe medications to humans to treat disease. I am trained to view a person as a person, rather than a disease. I am trained to have empathy. I am trained and experienced in providing health care in a variety of settings to people from all walks of life. I chose, and choose, this profession, every day. I did sign up for this.
To the general population: thank a health care worker. Thank a nurse, who is crying in the bathroom after cleaning the body of a patient who only hours before was laughing at a corny nurse joke. Thank a respiratory therapist who is diligently checking vent settings. Thank an environmental services’ staff member who is in the shadows, silently cleaning the hospital, despite the risk. Thank a physician, who is spending hours of the day trying to come up with a novel treatment plan for a novel disease, while fielding calls from family, friends, media, and their kid’s friend’s parents.
To the health care workforce: be safe, be strong, and be diligent. Don’t let your guard down; don’t get lazy. Don’t touch you face; wash your hands a million times a day. Find a good lotion for your cracked knuckles. Be loud if you don’t have the protection you need. Be supportive of your colleagues. Find a way to help a wife speak with a quarantined husband. Let yourself cry, if you need; but don’t forget your oath. Don’t forget that you were trained to stand watch over patients; you must provide high quality care to each patient, regardless of any demographic characteristics. Don’t forget that we get to take care of people in their worst moments. I will continue to treat patients despite of the risk to me because I did sign-up for this.