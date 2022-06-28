AS MOTHERS, there is nothing we wouldn’t do for our children. Securing their safety, their happiness, and their future has always been our number one priority. When we ran for office, we ran as professionals, experienced community leaders, and as parents. We ran with the hope that we could take part in the sacred duty of stewarding New Hampshire toward being a better place to live for our children, and for all children, for generations to come.
That is why we were proud to sponsor legislation that would increase access to care, services, and support for mothers, children and babies across New Hampshire. Legislation like SB 403, which would have re-established the Farmers’ Market WIC program to give women, infants and young children access to nutritious, local produce. Legislation like SB 144, which would have leveled the playing field for families qualifying for child care scholarships, incentivized child care programs to open their doors to these families, and provided stability to working New Hampshire families. Legislation like SB 407, also known as the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Act, that would have provided 12 months of continuous Medicaid coverage for new moms and babies at the most vulnerable time, the postpartum period. Legislation like SB 69, which would have required employers to provide access to a sufficient space and a reasonable break period for nursing mothers. Legislation like SB 436, which would have codified Roe v. Wade here in New Hampshire.
We filed these bills and more because we know that providing essential care for vulnerable women and children is absolutely essential for building a modern economy and a strong future for our beloved state.
Unfortunately, these bills had more in common than a desire to provide a thriving future for women and children. Each and every one of these bills was killed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in Concord. Not only that, but Senate Republicans also blocked the Modern Economy Act, a bill that would have established a scholarship fund for women and BIPOC-owned businesses while unanimously voting to pass the so-called “Parental Bill of Rights” despite overwhelming evidence it would endanger our LGBTQ+ youth and exacerbate risk for victims of domestic violence. Furthermore, for two straight sessions Republicans at the State House have chipped away at our reproductive rights and freedom to self determination.
This is more than a pattern. This is a direct attack on New Hampshire women and children. The Republican-led Legislature succeeded again and again at blocking critical legislation to support our most vulnerable women and children despite increased levels of mental illness, maternal deaths, neglect and abuse among children as young as two, rising costs, an infant formula shortage, and food and housing insecurity. Time and time again, women and children were left as chips on the political bargaining table because of a lack of leadership.
Most notable was the effort by the Speaker of the House to block any common sense, bipartisan work on HB 1431, the Parental Bill of Rights, while bills ready and agreed upon in Committees of Conference languished without signatures on final reports, effectively killing those efforts. Our rights and programs to support children and families have been jettisoned in favor of political gamesmanship and mismanagement.
We cannot allow Republicans to continue using women and children as bargaining chips as important policies that supported them die over extremist political machinations and their harmful policies. This all from the majority party that claims to support so-called “family values.”
This November, we need to elect a majority that will prioritize and stand up for children and families over harmful political rhetoric and culture warfare. We need to elect more women who been have shown time and time again to prioritize our communities’ well-being over political power. We need to ensure that all of our elected officials work toward the betterment of our children’s future, not creating policies that put them at risk. We need to vote out legislators who would rather cave to an extreme minority than work collaboratively to give our children the future they deserve. Women and children are not pawns to be played in a game of political chess.
As legislators, as women, and most importantly as mothers, we demand better. We hope that you, as voters, will too.