FIRST OFF, my leaving teaching had nothing to do with the pandemic. It had everything to do with the state of education in this country. I want everyone to know what has changed. The teaching of core skills -- such as responsibility for doing work on time, studying for tests, and respect -- have gone by the wayside.
Teachers are not allowed to input zeros for no work turned in, the traditional grading systems have all changed.
Can you believe that assignments don’t have to come in on the due date? Really! If the assignment is a building block to the next lesson, how is the student to receive feedback on whether they have grasped the concept before moving on? The core skill of responsibility to get things done when told has been lost.
And let's not forget the time needed to give feedback or to grade an assignment. Teacher’s would have moved on to the next lessons with new assignments scheduled while older assignments are still coming in. Tell me your head would not be jumbled with several answer keys to remember.
No more zero grades. Input a 50. For what? Showing up to class, I guess. God knows I hounded the student for a long time for that assignment but they just would not turn anything in. A 50 inflates averages and mindsets. This way of grading is not helping anyone.
Tests can be retaken (albeit a different version). This means each teacher had to set aside time to make them and their answer keys. Which is fine for the student who fails due to a life crisis that deserves a second chance. I understand there are special circumstances at times. But I always gave the class the first 5 to 10 minutes to review the testing material prior to issuing it. Then I would double check and ask the class for any last minute questions in regards to the testing material before releasing the test into the students' google classroom stream. At this point there were always a couple students who would ask, “When is the retake?” That one gets under my skin. So many chances given and time focused on giving each student ample opportunities to learn the material and then you hear this comment. And it is not said for a laugh, the kid is serious. Most students are not taking their educational opportunities seriously.
As for the retake, it’s after the teacher must give their time to reteach, hover over alternate assignments, give feedback all while moving on to new lessons during regular school hours. The new test version would be scheduled to be completed after school. And this is not just one student every now and again. Though I did see a shift in my last couple years of students just not even asking what they would need to complete before the retake. They just didn’t retake. And often I would email home, but nothing came of it or I’d be asked to speak to their student. Don’t you think I did that already? Why couldn’t they just take learning/studying seriously the first time?
Respect. Parents would rather argue with the teacher or call the principal to get the answer they want. We have been hired and reviewed almost monthly either with observations, meetings, or informal discussions by our superiors. The confidence that your district hired competent individuals to teach feels as if it doesn’t exist. A teacher's decision on a grade or other instance must be accepted again as the final call. By all means have a checks and balances system by the principal if the parent or student disagrees, but the respect for a teacher's decision has left the building.
Traditional A/B grades are being replaced. As I have heard from various teacher friends the system is changing to a 1- 4 grade. I would think that colleges would be very confused on how a GPA was figured out. How this change can affect others in our society needs to be rethought. I had no experience with this grading process and am stumped as to why the change needs to happen. It sounds very subjective to me.
Please view this letter as informational and not my stubbornness to change. I joined the administration committees to express concerns for these changes, but had no luck, so I left. If all these changes could disappear, I would go back to teaching. I enjoyed it despite how hard I worked.
