IN THE WAKE of the shocking U.S. Supreme Court decision that rolled back 50 years of constitutional protections for reproductive rights, focus has shifted to how individual states will react.
Here in New Hampshire, a traditionally pro-choice state, reproductive rights are suddenly in serious jeopardy with more restrictions a clear priority for Republicans throughout state government. GOP leadership knows that overtly attacking abortion rights is a political albatross, especially in an election year, and have accordingly spent the days since the Dobbs decision loudly proclaiming nothing will change here.
It would be nice if Granite Staters could believe them, but the GOP’s recent actions show that people should be very worried. Republicans in the state Legislature are increasingly following the lead of their D.C. counterparts by prioritizing state-level efforts to chip away at reproductive rights.
After enacting a 24-week abortion ban in the 2021 state budget, the first ever abortion ban in New Hampshire, House Republicans came back this spring with an extreme bill to stop abortions as early as six weeks (HB 1477). This was not a fringe backbencher proposal shot down by party leadership. It was a carbon-copy of 2020 GOP-backed legislation. In the House Judiciary Committee, where I sit, 10 of 11 Republicans recommended the bill “ought to pass.”
On the House floor, Democrats were able to successfully stop the bill from advancing. Most House Republicans (82%), however, voted to keep it alive. Republican leadership was particularly eager to push extremist abortion restrictions, with almost every leadership member voting to continue consideration of HB 1477.
The Legislature had several opportunities to fix the most egregious aspects of the 24-week ban as well, but most Republicans resisted these efforts. With compelling stories by advocates and strong support from Democrats, the ban was thankfully amended to exempt fatal fetal diagnoses, but the exceptions for rape and incest were removed in committee (HB 1609). Most House Republicans even opposed the final bill exempting cases of fatal fetal diagnosis, where a fetus is deemed medically unfit to survive outside the womb at birth.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne has been a leader of the GOP’s “don’t worry, nothing to see here” messaging campaign when talking to the media. However, in addition to leading a caucus that repeatedly tries to pass more abortion restrictions, Osborne regularly belittles and mocks the desire or need for reproductive rights.
When the decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May and Democrats sought to codify its protections in state law in the Access to Abortion-Care Act (HB 1674), Osborne took to the House floor to belittle the effort as “the outrage du jour.” After the Dobbs decision came down in June, Osborne went on Twitter to mock reproductive freedom as akin to eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, writing: “Do you stress out about needing your right to eat a PB&J codified, or do you just eat it and move on with your day?”
No matter what they say to the media, New Hampshire Republicans are taking aim at abortion rights and their House leader believes that reproductive freedom is a joke. They seem not to understand the suffering they are causing. This cannot continue for another term. It’s imperative for the health and future of Granite Staters that we vote for a Democratic majority in the House this fall.