ONE OF THE reasons I decided to run for the New Hampshire House was the sense that legislators in Concord were making decisions about our public school system without knowing anything about it. People who were homeschooling their children, did not have children, or whose children had long since left high school were repeatedly making decisions that felt detrimental to our educators, administrators, school boards, and most importantly, our students.
Nowhere was this better exemplified than by comments made by House Majority Leader Jason Osborne at the end of a debate on SB 272, the anti-LGBTQ+, so-called “Parental Rights Bill,” last month. Leader Osborne said, for the next two years, “...parents will have to continue to accept that school is a mysterious and secretive black box where they deposit their children. Who knows what happens inside that box, and who knows what comes out the other side.”
So, Leader Osborne, as someone with a junior at Exeter High School and an eighth grader at Cooperative Middle School, here are some tips on what it looks like to know what is happening inside that “black box.”
Help your children with their homework. I know my middle school daughter is evaluating how the Battle of Gettysburg impacted both sides in the Civil War, because I reviewed the PowerPoint she’s creating on it. I know she’s learning how to find the area of segments of a circle, and the angle of an arc, because I help her with her geometry homework. I know she’s exploring the genetics of multiple sclerosis, because I read the mocked-up pamphlet she created for doctors’ offices. I don’t know exactly what my high schooler is doing in chemistry, but I know she loves it, and is considering taking AP Chemistry next year. I know she’s working on her college essay in Language & Composition, and evaluating the economies of three different countries around the world in her economics class. I know this because I talk to her.
Volunteer at your children’s school. The day after the House session on SB 272, I spent four hours raking the triple jump pit and measuring jumps at the Seacoast Championship track meet, watching my daughter interact with her coaches, teammates, her favorite school advisor. I spent three hours the next morning 40 feet in the air with the senior class advisor, a science teacher who also organizes junior prom and commandeered me into hanging fairy lights from the cafeteria ceiling. Now I know how student council works, and how advisors shift along with their class until senior year, and how students tend to combine compatible science classes. (I’d rather forget the three hours I spent the next morning pulling lights out of trees in the school courtyard.)
Read your emails. Superintendent David Ryan’s newsletters are so long I feel pleased with myself when I finish one. Exeter High School just held a job fair in concert with the Exeter Chamber of Commerce. Stratham Memorial School’s second graders held their wax museum this spring, an event all parents are welcome to attend. I found out that some of the other area elementary schools are hosting artists in residence. I know the middle school just held a wellness day, with sessions on healthy food choices, sustainable living, and growing your own food. I now know, but sort of wish I didn’t, that two pods dissected a cow eyeball in science class. CMS Principal Drew Bairstow’s weekly newsletters provide updates on athletics, the PTO, state testing, important dates, club news, and community events for the district.
Show up. I know the new-ish chorus teacher is beloved at Cooperative Middle School, because the stage could barely fit all of the students in the chorus at this week’s concert, and all any parent could talk about afterward was how amazing it was.
I know the elementary school is discussing school resource officers, because I went to the SMS school board meeting. I know the high school just appointed a student school board member because I attended the joint school board meeting, and that the Seacoast School of Technology has a popular nursing program, because one of their students spoke there.
The opportunities to know what our students are doing, and what happens in our schools, are all around us, for those who would just try. Those who would call our public schools a black box have made no effort to know any different, and in doing so fail their constituents, our schools, and our children.
Rep. Allison Knab (D-Stratham) represents Rockingham - District 12.
