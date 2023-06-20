ONE OF THE reasons I decided to run for the New Hampshire House was the sense that legislators in Concord were making decisions about our public school system without knowing anything about it. People who were homeschooling their children, did not have children, or whose children had long since left high school were repeatedly making decisions that felt detrimental to our educators, administrators, school boards, and most importantly, our students.

Nowhere was this better exemplified than by comments made by House Majority Leader Jason Osborne at the end of a debate on SB 272, the anti-LGBTQ+, so-called “Parental Rights Bill,” last month. Leader Osborne said, for the next two years, “...parents will have to continue to accept that school is a mysterious and secretive black box where they deposit their children. Who knows what happens inside that box, and who knows what comes out the other side.”

Rep. Allison Knab (D-Stratham) represents Rockingham - District 12.

Sunday, June 18, 2023
Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley has a plan for veterans and my support

Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley has a plan for veterans and my support

ONE OF the greatest travesties in Washington, D.C. is that America’s veterans are still not getting the help they need. It’s not for lack of effort. Congress has passed several laws to fix the mess, but like most things in Washington, it’s still a mess. Fixing it will require a leader who un…

Friday, June 16, 2023
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Shannon McGinley: Sununu was warned what would happen

Shannon McGinley: Sununu was warned what would happen

IT’S BEEN five years since Gov. Chris Sununu infamously signed HB 1319 and HB 587 into law, emphasizing “gender identity” over biological sex and tying the hands of therapists in helping children fully explore their feelings of gender confusion.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Sean Van Anglen: NH poised to deliver the reboot America needs

Sean Van Anglen: NH poised to deliver the reboot America needs

IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic suppo…

Monday, June 12, 2023

Ethan M. Bald: Leavitt as phony as the mainstream media

THE INCONSISTENCY and bias in media, especially the soft lying of misrepresentations and misinformation, is a consistent problem in America and New Hampshire. The political right justifiably complains that the “mainstream media” is nothing more than a propaganda wing of the Democrat Party.

Diane St. Germain: Rights are foundations for the communities we build

Diane St. Germain: Rights are foundations for the communities we build

THE DYSTOPIA that we are now living screams “How can we do things differently?” Here in New Hampshire, we have been successful in electing local legislators who work for justice, and it is comforting to know they are there in Concord and that there are so many individuals and groups working …