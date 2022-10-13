TWO MONTHS ago, I woke up in unbearable pain. I was sick, there was blood, and there were tears. I cried through bouts of unimaginable pain as my hopes for pregnancy came to an end. I grieved as a future my family and I had been planning for slipped from my grasp.
From a legal standpoint, my miscarriage can be classified as a “spontaneous abortion.” In states like Texas, Alabama, and Oklahoma, the doctors who treated me could face legal repercussions for aiding and abetting an abortion.
I am not unique. I am one of the nearly one out of every four women in America that will have an abortion in their lifetime. I know you know someone who has had to make this difficult choice in the face of less than ideal circumstances.
Women seek out abortion care for a number of reasons. Sometimes, we need emergency care when we experience a miscarriage. Sometimes we seek out abortions because the fetus is not viable. Sometimes, women find themselves in circumstances that render them unable to financially or emotionally support a child.
Lothrop writes that “abortion is still legal and probably will never go away; it just might be a little harder for some.”
She continues, “You go to your local hospital and find they cannot do the surgery and they send you to another hospital that can treat the condition. It could be 20 miles, 50 miles, or 100 miles away. This doesn’t mean you have lost your freedom to have it done. Your choice was narrowed, but the surgery remains available to you.”
Lothrop paints abortion restrictions as mere inconvenience. And to that I say, when you are bleeding to death and have hours to live, traveling at all can mean the difference between life and death.
I cannot imagine going through the pain I experienced and being told to drive three hours because my neighbors are morally opposed to the care I need. I want another child, but I need health care too. If we limit abortion care, it would limit my ability to safely grow my family.
Abortion is a personal decision made between a woman and her doctor. As a Granite Stater, I know we take care of our neighbors in times of crisis. I know when I live free or die, it’s with the freedom to make decisions about my body.
Radical Republicans passed abortion bans that limit a physician’s ability to practice safe, evidence-based medicine. Radical Republicans passed abortion bans that have no exceptions for rape or incest. Radical Republicans argue about whether the state or the federal government should control abortion access, but when it’s up to them, politicians like Di Lothrop don’t want women and families in New Hampshire to be in control of their own health care.
What Lothrop proposes is dangerous. She argues that chipping away at reproductive freedoms will be at most an ‘inconvenience’ for women and families in our state.
When we become comfortable with policies that limit our rights because they seem “inconsequential,” we pave the way for legislators and politicians across our state to take a similar approach to curtailing other freedoms. A year from now, what other freedoms will politicians like Di Lothrop seek to limit? Birth control? Marriage? Education?
Lothrop’s article reveals her grave misunderstanding of our state’s motto, our values, and our belief that adults are more than capable of making decisions in their personal lives.
Abortion is a personal, thorny, and contentious issue. When we start attaching qualifiers to who can receive an abortion and why, we limit the freedoms we hold dear. Politicians like Di Lothrop think that they alone are best equipped to decide who receives reproductive health care, including abortions. And that is precisely why Lothrop, and those proud of the extreme “pro-life” platform, have no place in the State House.
Rep. Allison Nutting-Wong (D) lives in Nashua and represents Hillsborough 32.
