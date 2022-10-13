TWO MONTHS ago, I woke up in unbearable pain. I was sick, there was blood, and there were tears. I cried through bouts of unimaginable pain as my hopes for pregnancy came to an end. I grieved as a future my family and I had been planning for slipped from my grasp.

I never planned to share my abortion experience. After reading state representative candidate Di Lothrop’s op-ed “This Republican is Proud of our Pro-life Platform,” I had to address the confusion and myths put forward by Lothrop.

Rep. Allison Nutting-Wong (D) lives in Nashua and represents Hillsborough 32.

Monday, October 10, 2022
Donna Sytek: Question 1 does away with vestigial register of probate

Donna Sytek: Question 1 does away with vestigial register of probate

TUCKED AWAY at the bottom of this November’s ballot in small print is a puzzling constitutional amendment question. Without any explanation, Question 1 asks if you are in favor of electing a list of county officials. What it doesn’t tell you is that the proposed change eliminates the positio…

Sunday, October 09, 2022
Scott Brown: America has the energy, what it lacks is will

Scott Brown: America has the energy, what it lacks is will

LAST WINTER, President Joe Biden warned of a season of “severe illness and death” when talking about the pandemic. This year, those predictions may come true, but not because of COVID. The threat lies in the extreme energy policies championed by Biden and the green movement, especially with …

Friday, October 07, 2022
Sen. Maggie Hassan: In NH, we keep our word

Sen. Maggie Hassan: In NH, we keep our word

LAST MONTH, I stood with Granite Staters who shared why it is important to protect Medicare and Social Security. One of those Granite Staters was Laurel, who lives in Concord. Her husband suffered with Alzheimer’s for 12 years. It was a heartbreaking process, and also an expensive one that d…

Thursday, October 06, 2022
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Rep. Jason Osborne: Costly Democrat energy policies leave NH cold

Rep. Jason Osborne: Costly Democrat energy policies leave NH cold

AS NEW HAMPSHIRE faces higher energy prices, Democrats have been desperate to pass the blame to anyone but themselves. What is clear is that they have no idea how our electric grid works. Either that or they are lying to obfuscate their responsibility for increasing costs for Granite Staters.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Roy Dennehy: 'New Hampshire Advantage' is rooted in liberty

Roy Dennehy: 'New Hampshire Advantage' is rooted in liberty

AN ARTICLE on the front page of the Sept. 18 edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News states: “NH Democrats’ not-so-secret plan: Attack over abortion.” All of the major Democrat candidates — gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman, and federal candidates Maggie Hassan, Ann Kuster, and Chris Papp…

Monday, October 03, 2022
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Rep. Ann Kuster: Lowering prices while strengthening our economy

Rep. Ann Kuster: Lowering prices while strengthening our economy

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE and across the country, hard-working families have been facing high costs for essential goods. While we have seen prices at the pump drop for the 11th week in a row, folks continue to feel the impact at the grocery store and for housing and other essentials.