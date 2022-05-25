RECENTLY, New Hampshire Republicans pushed a bill on to Governor Chris Sununu’s desk that would prohibit the state from enforcing any federal law or executive order, act or rule on firearms and prevent our law enforcement from collaborating with the FBI, DOJ, and ATF in the wake of gun violence.
Less than a week later, an 18-year-old White supremacist opened fire at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store with the expressed intent to murder Black shoppers. This act of domestic terrorism killed 10 innocent people and forever altered the lives of hundreds of their loved ones and community members. Here in New Hampshire, instead of working to expand access to mental health care or to close background check loopholes, Republicans have taken action to make New Hampshire a haven for criminal activity, sending the message that federal gun laws will not be enforced here. In Buffalo, the White supremacist shooter crossed state lines to buy a high-capacity magazine not legal in the state where he lived. In countless other mass killings in this country, domestic terrorists have traveled to states with fewer gun safety laws in order to carry out their criminal activity.
At the federal level, regulations relating to gun safety come forward all the time — in Congress, from the presidential administration, or from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). In fact, one of the most restrictive recent regulations came from President Donald Trump in 2019, when he banned the sale of bump stocks following the mass shooting in Las Vegas. In sending HB 1178 to Governor Chris Sununu, state Republicans now want to publicly contest important public safety regulations like President Trump’s bump stock ban, while announcing to the world that Granite State is open for criminal activity. Republicans might as well write it on their campaign signs — New Hampshire will not enforce laws to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals.
Not only does the passage of HB 1178 send a message that New Hampshire will not follow public safety measures, but it also will undoubtedly help proliferate illegal firearms trafficking and the creation and sale of ghost guns to dangerous individuals. More than that, this bill places hundreds of thousands of federal aid dollars at risk and could prevent the FBI, DOJ, and ATF from working with New Hampshire police and other law enforcement in the wake of violence here in our state. During testimony on the bill several members of law enforcement testified to this very fact.
This bill is clearly unconstitutional and will be challenged, but still, growing ever more extreme, House and Senate Republicans value bucking federal law over the lives and safety of their constituents.
Roberta A. Drury, 32, Margus D. Morrison, 52, Andre Mackniel, 53, Aaron Salter, 55, Geraldine Talley, 62, Celestine Chaney, 65, Heyward Patterson, 67, Katherine Massey, 72, Pearl Young, 77, Ruth Whitfield, 86. These were the lives ruthlessly taken by a White supremacist terrorist in Buffalo last week. We say their names and we mourn with their community as if it was our own.
The Granite State is not immune to violence and bigotry. This could have happened here in New Hampshire. Mass shootings have happened 197 other times this year in America. New Hampshire Republicans want you to look away while they strip away public safety measures with HB 1178 and welcome criminal activity in our state, which ranks as one of the safest in the nation.
Gun violence and domestic terrorism can be stopped and it must be stopped. It takes all of us working together — law enforcement, Congress, New Hampshire lawmakers, and Governor Sununu too. Governor Sununu must veto HB 1178 for the benefit of Granite Staters and our families who don’t want the state to be open for business to bad actors, White supremacists, and other criminals.