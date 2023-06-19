RECENTLY, the New Hampshire House passed SB 70, a bill authorizing the Secretary of State to modernize voter application processes through the establishment of an election information portal. This bill came to the House with unanimous support from our colleagues in the Senate, bipartisan support from the House Election Law Committee, and earned a strong bipartisan yes vote on the House floor because it is good for Granite Staters.

This bill provides specific instructions to the Secretary of State to develop the election portal in consultation with our trusted city and town clerks, supervisors of the checklist, as well as the relevant state departments. It requires that voter requests are processed by real human beings in the appropriate municipal offices for verification to ensure oversight, accountability and accuracy.

Rep. Angela Brennan (D-Bow) represents Merrimack - District 9, which also includes Hopkinton. She serves on the House Election Law Committee.

Friday, June 16, 2023
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Shannon McGinley: Sununu was warned what would happen

IT’S BEEN five years since Gov. Chris Sununu infamously signed HB 1319 and HB 587 into law, emphasizing “gender identity” over biological sex and tying the hands of therapists in helping children fully explore their feelings of gender confusion.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Sean Van Anglen: NH poised to deliver the reboot America needs

IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic suppo…

Monday, June 12, 2023

Ethan M. Bald: Leavitt as phony as the mainstream media

THE INCONSISTENCY and bias in media, especially the soft lying of misrepresentations and misinformation, is a consistent problem in America and New Hampshire. The political right justifiably complains that the “mainstream media” is nothing more than a propaganda wing of the Democrat Party.

Diane St. Germain: Rights are foundations for the communities we build

THE DYSTOPIA that we are now living screams “How can we do things differently?” Here in New Hampshire, we have been successful in electing local legislators who work for justice, and it is comforting to know they are there in Concord and that there are so many individuals and groups working …

Sunday, June 11, 2023