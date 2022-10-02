IN NEW HAMPSHIRE and across the country, hard-working families have been facing high costs for essential goods. While we have seen prices at the pump drop for the 11th week in a row, folks continue to feel the impact at the grocery store and for housing and other essentials.

There is no single cause for inflation — we are recovering from a global pandemic, Vladimir Putin is continuing to wage an unprovoked, unwarranted war in Ukraine, and even the slightest disruption to our supply chains can lead to lengthy shortages of essential goods.

Rep. Annie Kuster (D) represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District. She lives in Hopkinton.

Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Sen. Kevin Avard: Which party is improving education?

AS A REPUBLICAN state Senator, improving education for Granite State students has always been a passion of mine. I struggled a lot in school and I know how difficult it can be for an atypical child to succeed in our public education system. When I was a child, I spent several years growing u…

Monday, September 26, 2022
Sarah Doucette: Appreciation, obfuscation, democracy at risk

CONGRATULATIONS to the 256 New Hampshire state representatives (80% of the House!) and 11 senators who stood with the people to defend our precious clean waters and override the governor’s veto of HB 1454. That bill could have protected us statewide from preventable landfill contamination.

Mike Vlacich: Hispanic small businesses embody entrepreneurship

THE CONTRIBUTIONS Hispanic business owners have made to entrepreneurship in the United States are indispensable. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 350,000 Hispanic-owned employer businesses across the U.S. with an estimated $463.3 billion in annua…

Sunday, September 25, 2022
Frank Edelblut: When our children prosper, we all prosper

BEFORE, DURING and now post pandemic, the Department of Education has remained committed to supporting our children and our schools. This support extends beyond the traditional classroom, and aims to reach a vast array of students, educational facilities and learning environments.

Karoline Leavitt: Pappas is Pelosi’s puppet

IN JULY of 2021, I announced my campaign for Congress because like many Americans, I fearfully watched our country rapidly heading off a steep cliff. Now, we are 19 months into Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chris Pappas’ leadership, and America is hanging onto the edge as we suffer from the wo…

Friday, September 23, 2022
Gene Martin: Help the Lions Club clean up Livingston Park

GROWING UP, my mother always seemed to be a volunteer. She consistently led the penny sale committees or worked on a project to ensure families in need had warm clothes and satisfying meals. Her generous spirit and caring soul are just two examples of many ways I admire her. My father is one…

Thursday, September 22, 2022
Janet Ward: Privatizing public education continues

AT THE September 8 meeting of the State Board of Education, the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire presented a copy of the League’s public service announcement supporting public education, which was published in this newspaper on August 28.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Don Bolduc: I'm New Hampshire's side

IT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT to say there was a lot of noise in the lead up to last week’s primary. Millions of dollars of Republican-sponsored ads attacked me, Democratic ads targeted one of my opponents. It was easy to lose track of who was on whose side.