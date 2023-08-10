OUR STATE and economy are in a very different position than a year ago.

This time last year, inflation was at one of the highest rates in decades, squeezing families at the grocery store and the gas pump. Energy prices skyrocketed as Russia waged war against Ukraine and threatened international supply chains. Small businesses couldn’t find the employees they needed.

Democratic Congresswoman Annie Kuster represents New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District in Congress. She also serves as the Chair of the New Democrat Coalition.

Frank Edelblut: Education choice will save public school

CONVERSATION about choice in education generally centers on the positive effect such programs have for students. From academic gains to improved student mental health, the overwhelming research consensus is favorable. EdChoice publishes a report, The 123s of School Choice, that consolidates …

Rep. Julius Soti: Larry Elder is a vote for the American Dream

THE 2024 presidential campaign is well underway, and New Hampshire voters certainly appreciate the unique and crucial responsibility we have in selecting the next president. As a conservative, I have searched for a Republican candidate who best embodies our state’s “Live Free or Die!” motto …