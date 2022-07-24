LAST MONTH, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned the near-50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade, taking away women’s right to abortion access and reproductive freedom. This decision not only ignores the complexity of pregnancy but also directly inserts the government into the most personal, private decisions of people’s lives. This misguided ruling sets a dangerous precedent in our country, that state governments and politicians can intrude into personal privacy and medical choices however and whenever they see fit.

The Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has already had an immediate, detrimental impact on women and their well-being across the country. America was founded on the ideals of individual liberty and freedom — beliefs that are revered here in New Hampshire and define who we are as a nation. Yet, the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing states and extremist politicians to dictate what rights women have and what care doctors can provide flies in the face of our shared American values.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster is a Democrat representing New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District. She serves as the founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence and was an original co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act. She lives in Hopkinton.

