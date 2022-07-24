LAST MONTH, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned the near-50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade, taking away women’s right to abortion access and reproductive freedom. This decision not only ignores the complexity of pregnancy but also directly inserts the government into the most personal, private decisions of people’s lives. This misguided ruling sets a dangerous precedent in our country, that state governments and politicians can intrude into personal privacy and medical choices however and whenever they see fit.
The Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has already had an immediate, detrimental impact on women and their well-being across the country. America was founded on the ideals of individual liberty and freedom — beliefs that are revered here in New Hampshire and define who we are as a nation. Yet, the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing states and extremist politicians to dictate what rights women have and what care doctors can provide flies in the face of our shared American values.
Leaving medical decisions up to state governments creates a landscape of inconsistent and prohibitive legislation that infringes on women’s right to privacy and their health care. In Ohio, a 10-year-old rape victim was refused abortion care because she was six weeks and three days pregnant. The state had a “trigger ban” that went into effect as soon as the court overturned Roe v. Wade, prohibiting doctors from performing any form of abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The child was forced to travel out of state to get an abortion.
Across the country, women who have ectopic or other high-risk pregnancies — including wanted and planned pregnancies — now have to consider individual states’ laws on abortion access and whether their doctors will be able to provide life-saving care. Without the protections of Roe, doctors are now forced to question whether they can legally provide care for their patients, or if in doing so they will violate the law and face criminal penalties. This can be true whether they are treating minors, victims of rape, assault, or incest, or if they are treating a miscarriage or life-threatening pregnancy.
Almost half the states, led by radical conservative politicians, have either already implemented bans on abortion or have severely restricted access to abortion care, further jeopardizing the well-being of women and prohibiting medical professionals from providing adequate reproductive health care in a country with the highest maternal mortality rate of any developed nation in the world.
Some Republican state legislators are going as far as to try to prohibit women from leaving their state to seek abortion care — effectively forcing women to carry an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy to term.
While abortion remains legal and accessible here in New Hampshire before 24 weeks, the Supreme Court’s ruling opens the door for the Republican-led state Legislature to ban abortion, something the conservative majority has already signaled they are ready and willing to do.
Women’s health, privacy, and bodily autonomy is at risk right here in New Hampshire.
Before I was elected to Congress in 2012, I served as an adoption attorney for 25 years. I worked with hundreds of birth mothers as they made the most personal, consequential decisions of their lives — not one of those women looked to the government to make their decision for them.
Something as fundamental and private as reproductive health and freedom cannot be left to the political whim of state legislators or politicians. In the U.S. House of Representatives, we passed federal protections for abortion access and legislation establishing the right to reproductive freedom to stop this over-stepping of government power. Sadly, Congressional Republicans opposed these efforts, and in the Senate, they blocked these protections altogether.
We will not give up our liberty or our freedom. I will continue fighting to protect abortion access and the rights of every Granite Stater.
Congresswoman Annie Kuster is a Democrat representing New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District. She serves as the founder and co-chair of the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence and was an original co-sponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act. She lives in Hopkinton.
WHATEVER you may think of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the recent attacks on churches and pregnancy centers should alarm you. Gone are the days when we could openly and freely discuss our differences, recognizing that everyone has a right to their opinion. Today, there is an op…
LAST WEEK, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel across New Hampshire to meet with some hard-working Granite Staters. During my visit, I toured Novel Iron Works — a second-generation family-owned steel fabricator in Greenland, drank beers with home builders in Portsmouth, met wit…
WHO IS IN CHARGE of the child? Here in New Hampshire and throughout the country that question is being debated in state legislatures, town councils and school boards. But why is it so controversial? For me, the answer is clear and always has been. As a youth, in my house my parents were in c…
ONCE AGAIN in 2022, New Hampshire Republicans have a prime opportunity to win back the 1st Congressional District seat that we keep handing to Democrats on a silver platter, but only if we nominate a candidate who can win.
SUPPLY CHAIN issues and rising costs have caused significant challenges for manufacturers like our company, Continental Biomass Industries. That’s why we were honored to recently welcome Senator Maggie Hassan to our headquarters in Newton.
IT’S TIME to sound the alarm on the growing elder abuse crisis. Across the United States, our most vulnerable citizens are experiencing premature death, physical and psychological harm, and financial ruin due to malicious actors.
OVER THE YEARS, the Seacoast has faced many threats to its soil, waterways, and drinking water. We now face another threat to all three. Texas-based Million Air proposes to build a 90,000-gallon, industrial-sized aviation fuel farm at Pease. Million Air plans to build it next to wetlands and…
THE NEW HAMPSHIRE economy has emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever. We have the lowest unemployment in decades, more revenue than expected, and our Rainy Day Fund at its highest level in history. While the accomplishments of Republican leadership in the Legislature have paved the way…