WHEN I TAUGHT English as an adjunct college instructor, one literary genre that I considered extremely interesting was that of the slave narrative. Hundreds of slaves, overcoming unimaginable obstacles, not only learned how to read but also wrote down their stories revealing the truth about the horrors of slavery.

The publication of these inspiring testaments hastened the end of this egregious institution. Frederick Douglass, famous for saying “once you learn to read, you will be forever free” wrote the best-known slave narrative, “The Autobiography of Frederick Douglass”. In my classes, I highlighted the theme he conveyed of literacy providing a pathway to freedom not only literally for slaves but figuratively for all human beings. The truth of this theme revealed in slave narratives is timeless and needs to be appreciated by all students. This is why I was dismayed to learn that many educators are now uncomfortable teaching about slave narratives, slavery, and many other race-related historical topics because they fear that by doing so they will break the law and be fired.

Rep. Arlene Quaratiello (R) lives in Atkinson.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Ray Brown: Leaders create an atmosphere, good or bad

LEADERS create an atmosphere. That is hardly a brilliant observation but I think it is particularly pertinent now. Our most senior, trusted leaders have a problem keeping classified national security information, well, classified and secure.

Michael H. Simpson: Bemoaning that heavy, sticky snow

FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather…

Monday, January 30, 2023
Jean & Richard Knox: We had the show right here!

THE CLASSIC Broadway musical “Guys & Dolls” opens with a trio of racetrack rats touting their picks of the day: Paul Revere, Valentine, Equipoise. “I’ve got the horse right here!” they sing.

Sunday, January 29, 2023
Michael Gorecki: Leavitt and Bolduc losses were 46 years in the making

IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the…

Friday, January 27, 2023
Sen. Donna Soucy: Our Granite Pledge

OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, …

Thursday, January 26, 2023
Mindi Messmer: NH's high cancer rates warrant greater concern

NEW HAMPSHIRE citizens experience some of the highest cancer rates in the country. But when scientists talk about cancer in terms of statistics, we risk depersonalizing the tragedy each family faces when their child, family member, or close friend is diagnosed with cancer. Each cancer or mor…

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Jay Ruais: Manchester’s future is ours to choose

ON MARCH 9, 2010, I quit drinking. I had just been arrested for my second DUI and I knew my life had to change. I went to my first AA meeting and listened to stories of addiction, homelessness, lost jobs and estrangement from families. I didn’t see “failures,” “losers,” or “addicts,”I saw pe…